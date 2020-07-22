PREP SPORTS: Trina Slack ready to take over as Wisconsin Dells athletic director

Both Trina and Terry Slack are confident the change will work, but they will reassess as the school year progresses. Adding a roadblock to that this year is the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control scheduled a business meeting on July 23 at 9 a.m. to address the issues facing fall sports, including consideration of a proposal submitted by school administrators from the southwest portion of the state.

The proposal would delay all fall sports until the spring of 2021, according to a WisSports.net report. The fall sports would begin in March and wrap up in late May; the spring sports would begin at the end of May and extend into July according to a copy of the letter from the southwest Wisconsin schools’ administrators reviewed by the State Journal and the WisSports.net report.

If the fall sports were moved to the spring, the winter sports season would be the first to start, either on schedule or pushed back to January, 2021. The proposal could mean shortened seasons. Traina Slack said she would be in favor of the temporary change, but that doesn’t mean she’s without reservations.