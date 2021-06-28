PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells' Anchor surges to pair of podium finishes at Div. 2 state championships

LA CROSSE — While every meter counts, the final homestretch is where a race is won.
It’s one Hailey Anchor is familiarized with having been a regular in the 200-meter dash all season long.
That expertise in closing to the finish line paid major dividends on Friday, as the Wisconsin Dells junior surged her way to pair of podium finishes, and school records, at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Anchor finished third in the 800 after posting a fourth-place finish in the 400 to lead the Chiefs contingent as the team’s lone podium finisher.
“I’m just so grateful, especially that we could have a season, and to be coming home with two medals and two school records. It’s just really great, and thanks to my coaches and athletic director for helping us have a season with all the meets we had,” she said.
“I feel really grateful to everyone that made this happen for us.”
Anchor made her magic happen on her own on Friday however, starting with a rock-solid performance in the 400. In the second faster heat, Anchor speed home with a time of 57.98 seconds, crushing the previous school record time of 59.46 set by Heather Conroy in 2010.
She narrowly missed out on a top-three podium spot, finishing just fractions of a second behind runner-up Delea Martins of Shorewood (:57.26) and Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s Reese Rogowski (:57.56). However, the trio were no match for Rice Lake freshman Eliana Sheplee, who crossed in 55.37 seconds, shattering the 36-year state record time of :56.09 set by Richland Center’s Kim Tiller in 1985.
In Anchor’s eyes, the success in the 400 “helped tremendously.”
“Just coming off of the 400 and going right into the 800, I felt like that set the tone for the 800, knowing that I could do it,” she said.
She certainly did, and in emphatic fashion no less.
Competing just two events later, Anchor again was slotted in the speedier of the two heats and sat in sixth place heading into the second and final lap. She kept chipping away however, and in the closing 100 meters, passed three competitors on the outside to cross the finish line in 2:18.82, topping Monica Jaled’s mark of 2:21.68 for best among the Chiefs in school history.
“I feel like part of the reason I have such a strong 800 kick is because I have such good background in the 200, so I’m used to kicking in the end and having my turnover,” Anchor said.
Competing in the 800 and 400 wasn’t the initial plan coming into this year however, given Anchor’s history with the 200. But, after looking at the seed times, Anchor said she and coach Troy Nelson “realized I probably had a better chance at medaling in the 800 than the 200.
“Even though the 800 may not be my favorite event,” she said. “I feel like next year I’ll probably rotated between the 200, 400 and 800 during the season.”
Aside from Anchor, it was a difficult day for the Chiefs as the podium eluded senior Emily Cunningham on the girls side, and both sophomores Jacob Rogers and Hunter Isaacson on the boys side.
That doesn’t mean they didn’t come close.
Rogers earned a place in the finals of the boys 110-meter hurdles after placing second in his qualifying heat with a time of 15.65 seconds. He couldn’t improve on his seed time however, and slipped into 10th place with a time of :16.45 to finish out his state debut.
Cunningham meanwhile finished in 11th place in the girls mile to close out her prep career. The future UW-Stout Blue Devil stood narrowly off the podium midway through the race as she sat in seventh place; however, things slowed from there as she ultimately faded down the stretch, crossing in 5:17.15
While seconds off the school record, Cunningham did better her seed time by more than a second-and-a-half to end her first-ever individual state appearance with a silver lining.
Rounding out the area competitors was Isaacson, who finished in 13th in the boys shot put. Entering seeded seventh, Isaacson failed to make finals, hitting 45 feet, 3¾ inches on his third and final throw prelims.
The difficult finish should give Isaacson plenty of momentum looking ahead to next season, a sentiment shared by Anchor in regard to the entire Chiefs program.
“I feel like it’s so cool for the younger kids, to be able to see people from the community and high school to make it to state. I think it will give them encouragement that like this isn’t that far off thing they can’t achieve,” she said.
“They can do it too because someone like their neighbor could do it.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.