PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells' Anchor surges to pair of podium finishes at Div. 2 state championships

In Anchor’s eyes, the success in the 400 “helped tremendously.”

“Just coming off of the 400 and going right into the 800, I felt like that set the tone for the 800, knowing that I could do it,” she said.

She certainly did, and in emphatic fashion no less.

Competing just two events later, Anchor again was slotted in the speedier of the two heats and sat in sixth place heading into the second and final lap. She kept chipping away however, and in the closing 100 meters, passed three competitors on the outside to cross the finish line in 2:18.82, topping Monica Jaled’s mark of 2:21.68 for best among the Chiefs in school history.

“I feel like part of the reason I have such a strong 800 kick is because I have such good background in the 200, so I’m used to kicking in the end and having my turnover,” Anchor said.

Competing in the 800 and 400 wasn’t the initial plan coming into this year however, given Anchor’s history with the 200. But, after looking at the seed times, Anchor said she and coach Troy Nelson “realized I probably had a better chance at medaling in the 800 than the 200.