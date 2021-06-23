PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells' Cunningham riding high, injury free back to state meet

“It was a little bit of overtraining, I guess, which I’ve definitely learned from my mistakes,” she said.

That improvement in training began this winter when Cunningham honed in on her weight training and strengthening herself over the winter. On top of increasing her mileage, thanks in part to the lack of any nagging injuries and in preparation of her cross country and track and field future at UW-Stout, Cunningham said she took the school’s strength and conditioning class.

She added in even more weight lifting at home, while making her biggest change outside of the gym by improving her diet.

“Not that it was bad before, but I took more supplements, took more iron and I really just went in-depth into everything I could just to make myself stronger and healthier, and to avoid injuries,” Cunningham said.

It’s benefitted Cunningham not only on the track, but also given her a glimpse into her future course work as she plans to major in dietetics next fall.

“That field has always been such an interest for me because I’ve been interested in healthy eating and nutrition, and I think it’s because of my past with injuries and stuff, because it had to do with my nutrition and certain things I was missing,” she said.