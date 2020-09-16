PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wisconsin Dells ready to build off last season's growing pains

Brandt, who was called up mid-season, added 55 kills and 23 blocks, while Grant chipped in 51 kills and 16 blocks. In the back row, the Chiefs return a bevy of girls ready to step up, led by seniors Maddie Jones and Paige Tofson.

Jones, who will take over as libero, logged 171 digs last season and a second-best 32 aces, while Tofson added 133 digs. Joining the senior duo are juniors Hana Jo Greifenhagen, Shealee Armstrong and Shelby Bartz.

“We’re going to rely on them a lot and throw Hana Jo into the mix, and I hope we’re strong,” Janke said.

Coupled with the returnees, the Chiefs add junior Carly Chapman and freshman Bryn Janke. Chapman will aid in the attack, while Bryn Janke will assume the setting duties. Despite taking their lumps last season, Tami Janke said it’s been to the group’s benefit as the team “has a little bit more swag to them.”

“Some of that sophomore play was just fear of making a mistake, and they’ve now matured mentally to go ‘You know, I can make a mistake and still be aggressive the next ball, and play aggressive all the time,’” she said. “I think they finally understand there are going to be mistakes made, but you just have to keep playing and working hard.”