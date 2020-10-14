PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wisconsin Dells rolls to sweep over Nekoosa

Following consecutive five-set matches, the Wisconsin Dells volleyball team made sure to put away Nekoosa when it had the chance last Thursday.

The Chiefs faced a scare in both the second and third sets but weathered the storm for a 25-14, 25-21, 25-19 sweep over the Papermakers at Nekoosa High School.

Helping lead the way for Wisconsin Dells was Bryn Janke as the freshman topped four statistical categories for the Chiefs. Janke dished out 14 assists and served up four aces, while tying senior Maddie Jones for a team-best 14 digs.

Janke, junior Angie Grant and sophomore Maddie Brandt each recorded a block while senior Brooke Hartley was the top beneficiary of Janke's passing, tallying a team-high eight kills.

Wisconsin Dells improved to 6-2 overall and in South Central Conference play with the win, helping preserve its hopes of at least a share of the league title.

The Chiefs' chances to make that dream a reality were put on pause Tuesday as their scheduled game against rival and league leader Mauston was delayed to Monday, Oct. 19.

The Golden Eagles, who currently sit alone atop the SCC standings at 7-1, are 9-2 overall and in the midst of a nine-game winning streak. One of those victories came at the expense of the Chiefs, as Mauston earned a 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 victory in their first meeting this season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.