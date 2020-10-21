PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wisconsin Dells' season ends with 3-0 regional quarters loss to River Valley

Looking to build off its hard-fought loss to rival Mauston on Monday, Wisconsin Dells wilted against River Valley on Tuesday as the Chiefs were swept in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal match at Wisconsin Dells High School.

River Valley staved off a pair of Chiefs rallies in the first and third sets to secure a 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 win and end Wisconsin Dells' season on its home court.

Leading the way for Wisconsin Dells was junior Sophie Venne, who had a team-high nine kills, while senior Alanna Wilson added seven put downs and two blocks. Senior Brooke Hartley had 12 digs, while freshman Bryn Janke totaled 17 assists and junior Angie Grant notched two aces.

The Blackhawks' defense proved to be too much for the Chiefs as Brianna Zaemisch had 30 digs and Lydia Kerston added four blocks. Katie Hahn led the way with 11 kills.

RIVER VALLEY 3, WISCONSIN DELLS 0

River Valley;25;25;25

Wisconsin Dells;22;13;23