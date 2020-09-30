PREP VOLLEYBALL: Wisconsin Dells splits with South Central Conference rivals

The Wisconsin Dells prep volleyball team was on the wrong end of a Sept. 24 matchup with fellow South Central Conference contender Mauston.

The Chiefs couldn't get over the top in their brand new gym. They stayed relatively close throughout, but the visiting Golden Eagles had enough in each set to claim a 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 win and hand Wisconsin Dells its first loss of the season.

Sophie Venne had nine kills in the loss for the Chiefs, while Bryn Janke added 10 assists, nine digs and a block. Senior Brooke Hartley had nine digs, Maddie Brandt had one block and Alanna Wilson had one ace.

Senior Matti Wafle and junior Mia Quist each tallied a match-high 11 kills to lead the Mauston (4-2) attack. Wafle also had a team-leading three blocks, senior Emma Incaprero had 26 assists and six digs, and sophomore Anna Kudick served 12 points. Seniors Maddy Scully and Paige Navis each chipped in three aces.

Chiefs rebound against Green Devils

With a sour taste left in their mouths from the rivalry loss, the Chiefs Chiefs left no doubt on the road Tuesday, bouncing back to claim a 25-13, 25-19, 25-9 South Central win at Adams-Friendship.