PREP WRESTLING: Herzer captures title again, leads Wisconsin Dells at Badger State Invite

Wisconsin Dells’ Jade Herzer was one of the top wrestlers in the state of Wisconsin last season.

The junior showed that she’s doesn’t intend of relinquishing that spot this season, cruising to a first-place finish at 145 pounds at last Saturday’s Badger State Girls Invitational at Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Herzer picked up three pins en route to a third consecutive tournament title.

Herzer and senior Elizah Leonard combined for 45 points to finish fourth overall among 31 teams, while Milwaukee Reagan (106) won the team girls title. Herzer sandwiched a pair of first-period pins around a 6-2 decision over La Crosse Logan/Central’s Cariell Butler in the quarterfinals to make the championship match.

In the title match, Herzer was able to ultimately put away Beloit Memorial’s Karina Munoz, working to a pin in 5 minutes, 41 seconds.

Leonard also ended her day towards the top of the medal stand as she finished third at 120 pounds. After picking up a pin in the quarterfinals, Leonard got stuck by Johnson Creek’s Mateah Roehl in 1:59 in the semifinals. Leonard responded to the loss, pinning Milwaukee Reagan’s Natalia Flores in 36 seconds in the third-place match.