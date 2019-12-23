PREP WRESTLING: Herzer captures title again, leads Wisconsin Dells at Badger State Invite

Wisconsin Dells’ Jade Herzer was one of the top wrestlers in the state of Wisconsin last season.
The junior showed that she’s doesn’t intend of relinquishing that spot this season, cruising to a first-place finish at 145 pounds at last Saturday’s Badger State Girls Invitational at Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Herzer picked up three pins en route to a third consecutive tournament title.
Herzer and senior Elizah Leonard combined for 45 points to finish fourth overall among 31 teams, while Milwaukee Reagan (106) won the team girls title. Herzer sandwiched a pair of first-period pins around a 6-2 decision over La Crosse Logan/Central’s Cariell Butler in the quarterfinals to make the championship match.
In the title match, Herzer was able to ultimately put away Beloit Memorial’s Karina Munoz, working to a pin in 5 minutes, 41 seconds.
Leonard also ended her day towards the top of the medal stand as she finished third at 120 pounds. After picking up a pin in the quarterfinals, Leonard got stuck by Johnson Creek’s Mateah Roehl in 1:59 in the semifinals. Leonard responded to the loss, pinning Milwaukee Reagan’s Natalia Flores in 36 seconds in the third-place match.
The Wisconsin Dells boys had a difficult day against a loaded field, scoring 46 points to finish 18th out of 22 teams. The Chiefs finished just seven points behind 15th-place Milwaukee Marshall (53), while Fennimore (243.5) edged out host Stoughton (221) for the team title.
Leading the way for Wisconsin Dells was senior Marty Koenig, who took seventh at 152 pounds. Koenig, ranked seventh in the latest WiWrestling.com Division 2 rankings, won in the quarterfinals before dropping a pair of decisions by a combined three points. He shook off the losses with a convincing pin over Darlington’s Owen Huschitt in 54 seconds in the seventh-place match.
Along with Koenig, juniors Will Van Dinter (113) and Elijah Leonard (160), freshman Hunter Isaacson (182) and sophomore James Sampson (195) each took eighth, while senior Billy Dethloff went 2-2 at 145 pounds.
Wisconsin Dells is off this weekend before returning to action in the Sauk Prairie Invite on Jan. 4.
BADGER STATE INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: Fennimore 243.5; Stoughton 221; DePere 215; Neenah 176; Waunakee 167.5; Baldwin-Woodville 155.5; Mineral Point 124.5; Brookfield East 96; Iowa-Grant 95; Fort Atkinson 93; Lake Geneva Badger 92.5; Darlington 91; Viroqua 85.5; Two Rivers 76.5; Milwaukee Marshall 53; Lake Mills 52; Wales Kettle Moraine 50; Wisconsin Dells 46; Johnson Creek 38; River Valley 34; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 26; Cambridge 18.
GIRLS
Team scores: Milwaukee Reagan 106; Holmen 60; Beloit Memorial 53; Wisconsin Dells 43; Hales Corners Whitnall 39; Marinette 37; Waukesha South 33; Stoughton 28.5; Hudson 28; Mineral Point 26; Mount Horeb 26; Cambridge 25; Poynette 23.5; Johnson Creek 22; Oregon 21; Clintonville 20; Fort Atkinson 19; Brookfield East 17; Antigo 15; Florence 15; Marathon 15; Wabeno/Laona 14; Sheboygan North 13; La Crosse Logan/Central 11; Oconomowoc 9; Jefferson 8; Peshtigo 8; Two Rivers 8; Appleton Xavier 7; Madison La Follette 4. At Alliant Energy Center.