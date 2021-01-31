PREP WRESTLING: Lodi captures regional team title; Wisconsin Dells, Mauston also excel

“We had a few 5-point moves that we gave up, and those are the things — these guys are young so they’re learning — that you can’t put yourself in that situation,” he said. “There’s a lot they can learn from those, but it’s unfortunate that it happened at a regional championship, and we probably should have had three champs today.”

Despite those shortcomings, Ersland, Kontaxis, Warren and Isaacson all took second by rule. Meanwhile, Van Dinter and Stroede fought their way back through wrestlebacks, including a 17-second pin by the former, while Theiss dropped his wrestleback and was forced to settle for third.

Even though he didn’t capture a regional title, Mor lauded the effort from Van Dinter as he earned a fourth straight trip to sectionals.

“It was very big for him and it’s not often that you see a kid qualify for four straight sectionals, so that’s a good accomplishment on its own,” Mor said. “Hopefully he can do something with it next week.”

That’s the hope for everyone as sectional titles as a team are likely out of the cards for all three teams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA isn’t holding team sectional duals this year, so the highest scoring team at next Saturday’s sectionals will earn the right to wrestle at team state on Feb. 20.