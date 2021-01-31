PREP WRESTLING: Lodi captures regional team title; Wisconsin Dells, Mauston also excel

RICHLAND CENTER — At various points this season, the Lodi, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston wrestling teams each dealt with COVID-19 issues.
In the end, the Blue Devils, Chiefs and Golden Eagles will all be represented at the penultimate meet before state following a strong performance at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Richland Center Regional. Lodi and Wisconsin Dells each advanced six wrestlers on to next week’s sectional right back at Richland Center, while Mauston had a trio punch tickets, including a pair of champions.
The Blue Devils, behind five champions, captured their 27th consecutive regional team title with 215.5 points. Wisconsin Dells finished just 11.5 behind runners-up Adams-Friendship (179), while the Golden Eagles took fifth out of six teams with 128.
“I’m really happy for them,” Lodi coach Chris Persike said. “We have some experience, definitely, but there’s a lot of youth on this team and to watch them progress in the year we have, with not a lot of competition to really see where they’re at, obviously you’re seeing what you’re teaching and how they’re responding. We saw some really nice things today.”
Helping lead the way for the Blue Devils was junior Parker Heintz. The 113-pounder and returning two-time state qualifier, hadn’t wrestled yet entering Saturday due to a stress fracture injury. It didn’t look the part as Heintz, ranked No. 2 in the latest wiwrestling.com polls, pinned Mauston’s Alex Suhr in the semifinals before sticking Wisconsin Dells’ Will Van Dinter, honorable mention, in 3 minutes, 41 seconds in the first-place match.
Persike was thrilled to see Heintz back on the mat after a tumultuous season, especially helping to set the tone for the Blue Devils. Along with Heintz, junior Chandler Curtis, No. 2 at 132, picked up a pair of pins to earn another regional title at 126 as he looks to return to state.
Sophomore Zane Licht, No. 8 at 152, and senior Jacob Benson earned respective tech fall and pin fall wins to claim titles at 145 and 182, while sophomore Owen Breunig grinded out a 10-8 sudden victory win over Wisconsin Dells’ Chase Theiss in the 120 title match, and junior Dean Finney advanced as runner-up at 132.
“Those guys really did come in that final match and it was good for team points as well, because we were behind and the whole team came together. Even in some of those third place matches, those were key,” Persike said
Coupled with the Blue Devils champions, Mauston’s Drake Gosda and Dalton Hoehn each claimed individual titles at 106 and 170 pounds. Gosda continued his sterling debut season as he picked up a pair of pins to move to 12-1 on the year.
The diminutive freshman rallied in his championship match against Wisconsin Dells’ Nick Ersland, trailing 8-3 through the first period before catching the Chiefs freshman with a throw before pinning him in 3:37.
“Drake had to take a step back in a different period, but came out real aggressive, got after him and was able to land that throw,” Mauston coach Colin Dolata said. “After that, Drake’s confidence was back where it needed to be.”
Hoehn (9-1) also needed to rally in his title match against the Chiefs’ Dominic Kontaxis. After a scoreless first, Hoehn gave up an early reversal in the second period to fall behind 2-0. He settled in from there however, scoring the final six points of the match to capture the regional title and return to sectionals.
Coupled with their champions, the Golden Eagles also got Brandon Dolata through as runner-up at 160. Like Heintz, the junior had yet to wrestle a match heading into Saturday but was placed into the semis where he pinned Ashton McDonald before getting pinned by Adams-Friendship’s Kyle Wiseman in the title match.
“It was good for him to get some mat time,” Colin Dolata said, noting the lack of game plan due to no matches. “He was really happy to be able to compete again and he’ll use the experience we have watching him, work on that this week and hopefully he can come out on top next week.”
While the Chiefs will send a half-dozen through to sectionals, it was a bitter sweet day for Wisconsin Dells as it went 0-for-7 in finals matches. Along with Van Dinter, Ersland, Theiss and Kontaxis, sophomores Dylan Warren (182), Lennon Stroede (195) and Hunter Isaacson (220) also fell in their respective championship matches, with Warren and Stroede both getting pinned.
The trend of big moves hurting the Chiefs was an unwelcomed trend for Dells coach Alex Mor.
“We had a few 5-point moves that we gave up, and those are the things — these guys are young so they’re learning — that you can’t put yourself in that situation,” he said. “There’s a lot they can learn from those, but it’s unfortunate that it happened at a regional championship, and we probably should have had three champs today.”
Despite those shortcomings, Ersland, Kontaxis, Warren and Isaacson all took second by rule. Meanwhile, Van Dinter and Stroede fought their way back through wrestlebacks, including a 17-second pin by the former, while Theiss dropped his wrestleback and was forced to settle for third.
Even though he didn’t capture a regional title, Mor lauded the effort from Van Dinter as he earned a fourth straight trip to sectionals.
“It was very big for him and it’s not often that you see a kid qualify for four straight sectionals, so that’s a good accomplishment on its own,” Mor said. “Hopefully he can do something with it next week.”
That’s the hope for everyone as sectional titles as a team are likely out of the cards for all three teams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WIAA isn’t holding team sectional duals this year, so the highest scoring team at next Saturday’s sectionals will earn the right to wrestle at team state on Feb. 20.
With the likes of Prairie du Chien and Evansville both boasting 10 sectional qualifiers and Watertown Luther Prep with nine of its own, it’s unlikely the Chiefs, Golden Eagles or Blue Devils bring home the sectional title. With that in mind, all three coaches are wanting their respective teams to stay focused and soak in the experience.
“What’s going to happen is what’s going to happen; the guys we have there are the ones we can count on and all we can do is control what we can control,” Persike said.
“We’ll work on some technique Monday while it’s still fresh in their head, but then we’ll crank out the conditioning again because those guys are going to be conditioned that we’re going to compete against,” Dolata added.
“That sectional experience is key; if you can get it early on in your career, it can really help you in your later years,” Mor said.
