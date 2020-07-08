PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' female wrestlers thrilled at addition of girls state tournament

Wisconsin Dells is just one of four area schools to feature female wrestlers last season, including Elizah Leonard, Tess Jisa and Jade Herzer. Along with the trio of Chiefs, Gwen Golueke wrestled for Poynette, Caylee Fry competed for Reedsburg and Alexis Winecke wrestled for Baraboo.

While Leonard, Jisa, Golueke and Fry all graduated, Leonard said she’s thrilled for the next set of girls wrestlers that will get the chance to build off their hard work.

“I’m very overwhelmed with emotions, like I feel very happy and I’m very proud of the girls that did it with me, because it just shows that our hard work paid off,” Leonhard said. “I think this is the first step to making the sport really grow. Obviously it’s growing and it’s one of the fastest growing sports in America, but I just feel like this is going to kickstart it more.”

The immediate lack of a state tournament is also bittersweet for Herzer as she is entering her senior year this winter. However, she feels the same pride as Leonard and the graduated seniors in helping lay the groundwork for the WIAA’s decision.