PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' Herzer captures third-straight WWF Women's State Folkstyle title

Jade Herzer has continually been one of the top girls 138-pound wrestlers in the state of Wisconsin the last three years.

The Wisconsin Dells junior flexed her muscles again last weekend, winning a third consecutive Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Women’s High school State Folkstyle title at UW-Stevens Point. Herzer captured gold at 138 pounds as one of three Chiefs to compete.

Herzer got off to a quick start, pinning Sheboygan South’s Janelle Sandoval in 2 minutes, 26 seconds in the quarterfinals. She then punched her ticket to the finals with a 12-5 decision over Clintonville/Marion’s Jetlyn Michonski.

Herzer led 6-3 after the first and nearly rode out Michonski the entire second period before surrendering a late escape, but answered with a takedown in the final seconds for an 8-4 lead. She then finished things off in the third, tacking on two more takedowns.

With another shot at gold, Herzer cashed in on the chance, grinding out a 7-2 win over Wabeno’s Paige Peterson in the championship match. The pair went into the second tied at 2 and Herzer opted to begin the second in the bottom position.