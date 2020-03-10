PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' Herzer captures third-straight WWF Women's State Folkstyle title

Jade Herzer has continually been one of the top girls 138-pound wrestlers in the state of Wisconsin the last three years.
The Wisconsin Dells junior flexed her muscles again last weekend, winning a third consecutive Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Women’s High school State Folkstyle title at UW-Stevens Point. Herzer captured gold at 138 pounds as one of three Chiefs to compete.
Herzer got off to a quick start, pinning Sheboygan South’s Janelle Sandoval in 2 minutes, 26 seconds in the quarterfinals. She then punched her ticket to the finals with a 12-5 decision over Clintonville/Marion’s Jetlyn Michonski.
Herzer led 6-3 after the first and nearly rode out Michonski the entire second period before surrendering a late escape, but answered with a takedown in the final seconds for an 8-4 lead. She then finished things off in the third, tacking on two more takedowns.
With another shot at gold, Herzer cashed in on the chance, grinding out a 7-2 win over Wabeno’s Paige Peterson in the championship match. The pair went into the second tied at 2 and Herzer opted to begin the second in the bottom position.
After a lightning quick escape, Herzer took down Peterson with 13 seconds left in the second for a 5-2 lead. Peterson followed suit starting the third period on bottom, but Herzer rode her out before getting a late turn for two nearfall points to put the final nail in the coffin.
Along with Herzer, Elicia Leonard finished second at 152 pounds and Elizah Leonard was 0-2 at 120 pounds. In a four-person round-robin at 152, Elicia Leonard got off to s rough start, getting pinned by Phillips’ Kaylie Upson in 27 seconds.
She bounced back however, pinning Kickapoo/La Farge’s Emilee Swanson in 1:26 and Theresa’s Anneliese Adelmeyer in 1:19 in her final two matches to secure silver. Elizah Leonard suffered a similar fate in her quarterfinal match at 120, getting pinned by Kenosha Wrestling Academy’s Alexis Karls in 1:48.
Elizah Leonard was kept out of the win column, suffering a 16-0 technical fall loss to Boyceville’s Emma Gruenhagen in the wrestlebacks. Leonard trailed 8-0 after the first period and chose to start the second in the bottom position, but got turned three times for eight nearfall points to finish things off.
