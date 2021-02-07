PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' Isaacson powers way to state with sectional title

However, his day ended with a late pin against Darlington/Black Hawk’s Brady Horne and settled for fourth at 195. Stroede was equally unlike at 220. After pinning Darlington/Black Hawk’s Wiley Zasada it he quarters, he got the tables turned on him with a first-period pin from Evansville’s Collin Roberts in the semifinals.

He shook off the loss by sticking Brodhead/Juda’s C.J. Streuly in 48 seconds in the consolation wrestlebacks but couldn’t keep going, getting pinned by Jefferson’s Brady Lehman in the third-place bout. Despite each settling for fourth, Mor heaped praise on the pair’s resilience.

“It’s a tough tournament, so to be able to have the mental fortitude to just push through one match at a time even though you might have lost — a semi or whenever you did lose,” he said. “To wrestle all the way back for third for an opportunity to go to state was big and speaks a lot to their character.”

Along with the fourth-place duo, senior Will Van Dinter (9-4) and freshman Nick Erlsand (9-4) finished in fifth place at 113 and 106, respectively. Van Dinter, an honorable mention pick, took fifth by rule in his fourth straight sectional appearance by rule following a quarterfinal win over Pardeeville co-op’s Jackson Preston, while Ersland edged out a 14-8 decision over Beloit Turner’s Zack Ries in his debut.