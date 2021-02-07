PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' Isaacson powers way to state with sectional title

RICHLAND CENTER — It’s not always the time you spend on the mat but off it that helps wrestlers come out on top.
For Hunter Isaacson, plenty of hours went into the weight room and physical therapy this offseason after missing last year’s postseason due to surgery needed for a torn left meniscus suffered in the 2019 football season.
All that dedication set the table for the Wisconsin Dells sophomore on Saturday as he steamrolled to the 220 pound title at the WIAA Division 2 Richland Center sectional, punching his ticket for next week’s state tournament at Adams-Friendship High School.
“It’s probably the greatest (feeling) sports-wise,” Isaacson said.
“We’re really proud of Hunter; he actually came a long way from last year with his knee injury and not getting a lot of wrestling opportunities,” Wisconsin Dells coach Alex Mor added.
“To this year and some of the things he was doing early on in the year to where he is now, he’s made some huge strides forward. We knew he had a shot to win it coming in; we knew he was giving up a bit of weight being a bit of a smaller 220 pounder, but this was the best tournament he’s wrestled. He looked fantastic today.”
While Isaacson will be the lone Chief competing next weekend, it was a banner day for Wisconsin Dells. Five of the Chiefs’ six sectional qualifiers finished inside the top-six to help Wisconsin Dells finish fifth out of 25 teams with 65 points.
Prairie du Chien crowned four champions and had seven advance to state as they claimed the team title with 166.5 points, earning the right to compete at the Div. 2 team state tournament on Feb. 20. Evansville finished second with 136 while Lodi (77.5) rounded out the top-three.
Isaacson (10-1) faced little resistance on his way to the 220-pound crown. The No. 10 ranked grappler pinned Evansville’s Baylin Crull in 1 minute, 39 seconds in his quarterfinal opener before rolling to a 10-2 major decision over Watertown Luther Prep’s Tim Manning in the semis.
Following Crull and Manning’s respective wins in the consolation wrestlebacks, Isaacson’s place at state was secure, but he wasn’t satisfied, pinning Darlington/Black Hawk’s Matt King in 3:25 to grab gold. For Isaacson, staying aggressive was the key to all three of his wins, while Mor lauded the underclassmen’s development.
“He’s learning and making that transition from his physical moves to actual technique, and starting to use that more. He’s gaining more confidence with all of those things,” Mor said. “The sky’s the limit for him right now, and if he keeps going on this route, who knows what’s possible.”
Isaacson was nearly joined at state by fellow sophomores Dylan Warren and Lennon Stroede, but the duo fell in their respective third-place matches. Warren (5-6) rallied after getting pinned by Jefferson’s Aaron Heine in the quarterfinals with back-to-back decision victories in the consolation round to go for bronze.
However, his day ended with a late pin against Darlington/Black Hawk’s Brady Horne and settled for fourth at 195. Stroede was equally unlike at 220. After pinning Darlington/Black Hawk’s Wiley Zasada it he quarters, he got the tables turned on him with a first-period pin from Evansville’s Collin Roberts in the semifinals.
He shook off the loss by sticking Brodhead/Juda’s C.J. Streuly in 48 seconds in the consolation wrestlebacks but couldn’t keep going, getting pinned by Jefferson’s Brady Lehman in the third-place bout. Despite each settling for fourth, Mor heaped praise on the pair’s resilience.
“It’s a tough tournament, so to be able to have the mental fortitude to just push through one match at a time even though you might have lost — a semi or whenever you did lose,” he said. “To wrestle all the way back for third for an opportunity to go to state was big and speaks a lot to their character.”
Along with the fourth-place duo, senior Will Van Dinter (9-4) and freshman Nick Erlsand (9-4) finished in fifth place at 113 and 106, respectively. Van Dinter, an honorable mention pick, took fifth by rule in his fourth straight sectional appearance by rule following a quarterfinal win over Pardeeville co-op’s Jackson Preston, while Ersland edged out a 14-8 decision over Beloit Turner’s Zack Ries in his debut.
Rounding out the Chiefs participants was senior Dominic Kontaxis (4-5), who fell in both of his matches at 170. While more state debutants would have been nice, Mor knows the program is headed in a strong direction with four qualifiers back returning net winter.
“It’ll be nice next year. We’ll have that experience to work on and it’s very exciting,” he said.
As for Isaacson, there’s an immense sense of pride coming away with the sectional title given he’s on the lower end of the weight class. It’s definitely heightened his goals looking ahead to next weekend from the start of the year.
“It was a little farther off; sectionals was my plan, but looking who was in my sectional, my coaches realized midway (through) and said ‘You can do this,’ and I did it,” he said.
