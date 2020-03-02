PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' Kingsley, Dethloff miss podium in first-ever state trips

Heinbruch built off the end of the first, choosing to start the second in the bottom position, and added another escape to pull even at 2. After a scoreless rest of the second, Dethloff started the third period on bottom and broke the deadlock with an escape at 1:39.

With a one-point lead, Dethloff fended off Heimbruch the rest of the way, weathering a stalling call with 57 seconds left to reach the quarterfinals. Kingsley, however, wasn’t able to get through to Friday, suffering a difficult 7-6 loss to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s Sam Johnson.

Like Dethloff, Kingsley (18-10) came out the aggressor and got in deep on a single leg, but Johnson was able to roll through for a takedown and turned Kingsley for three nearfall points and a 5-0 lead. Despite the early hole, Kingsley got on the board with an escape near the midway point to pull within 5-1.

Kingsley also got an added break between periods as Johnson dealt with significant blood time.

“He got an escape and we got a little break because the other kid was bleeding, and I said ‘Hey, you’re right in this thing,’” McFaul said.

