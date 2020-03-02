PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells' Kingsley, Dethloff miss podium in first-ever state trips

MADISON — In the midst of a three-year drought without a state place finisher, the Wisconsin Dells’ Gavin Kingsley and Billy Dethloff looked to snap that skid at this year’s WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament.
The senior duo was unsuccessful in snapping the Chiefs’ current medal-less run, bowing out before the placement matches of this year’s three-day tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison. Dethloff went 1-2 at 145 pounds in Division 2, while Kingsley dropped his lone match at 138 pounds.
“This is really special, especially these two kids. They worked so long and so hard in wrestling, and this was their sport,” Wisconsin Dells coach Jim McFaul said. “Getting down here, just the experience, taking all the atmosphere in and being part of it is huge. It’s something they’ll never forget.”
After Dethloff finished second and Kingsley third at the Div. 2 Evansville/Albany sectional, both grapplers were thrown into the fire for their state debut in Thursday’s preliminaries. Both were in nailbiting match-ups but ultimately split the pair.
Dethloff (29-13) was able to get through to Friday’s quarterfinals, grinding out a 3-2 win over New London’s Logan Heimbruch. Dethloff was the aggressor early, taking a 2-1 lead into the second period after a takedown with 38 seconds left in the first before giving up a late escape.
Heinbruch built off the end of the first, choosing to start the second in the bottom position, and added another escape to pull even at 2. After a scoreless rest of the second, Dethloff started the third period on bottom and broke the deadlock with an escape at 1:39.
With a one-point lead, Dethloff fended off Heimbruch the rest of the way, weathering a stalling call with 57 seconds left to reach the quarterfinals. Kingsley, however, wasn’t able to get through to Friday, suffering a difficult 7-6 loss to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s Sam Johnson.
Like Dethloff, Kingsley (18-10) came out the aggressor and got in deep on a single leg, but Johnson was able to roll through for a takedown and turned Kingsley for three nearfall points and a 5-0 lead. Despite the early hole, Kingsley got on the board with an escape near the midway point to pull within 5-1.
Kingsley also got an added break between periods as Johnson dealt with significant blood time.
“He got an escape and we got a little break because the other kid was bleeding, and I said ‘Hey, you’re right in this thing,’” McFaul said.
The coach was right as Kinglsey added another escape before taking down Johnson and turning him for a pair of backpoints for a 6-5 lead at the midway point. After Johnson got to his base, Kingsley was able to tuck his legs in on Johnson, but couldn’t turn him as he was whistled for a locked hands violation, giving Johnson a point and tying the match at 6.
With the choice, Johnson began the third period on bottom and scored a quick escape to lead 7-6. From there, Kingsley fought but failed to score a takedown before time ran out. While it wasn’t the finish he wanted, Kingsley was happy with his effort after the poor start.
“I just didn’t want to give up. I was down 5-0 right away when he got a takedown and three back points,” he said. “To come back in the second period and get up 6-5, I just kept fighting for it. It was my last match ever, so I didn’t want to give up.”
After his big win in the prelims, Dethloff wasn’t able to follow things up on Friday, suffering a pair of losses, starting with two-time champion Aidan Medora of Delafield St. John’s/Brookfield Academy.
Dethloff fought to hang with Medora, trailing just 6-2 after the first period and pulling within 6-3 after an early escape to start the second period. Ultimately, Medora (28-2) proved to be too much and pinned Dethoff in 3 minutes, 34 seconds, but the Dells senior wasn’t disappointed.
“I can’t be mad at it,” he said. “I just thought I need to take it to him and if I lose, I can’t be made, he’s a good kid.”
Dethloff ran into another good kid in his wrestleback match, taking on Ashland’s Jared Stricker. The Oredockers junior led 2-0 after the first period before turning Dethloff twice in the second for six nearfall points. Stricker (46-2) ultimately followed in Medora’s footsteps, getting a pin in 3:56.
Like Kingsley, McFaul lauded Dethloff’s effort and praised the pair for two stellar careers.
“They truly love the sport, love the team and were doing for each other and us,” he said. “They were great leaders on the team and (our success) was a big part of that.”
While they had to wait four years to reach the Kohl Center floor, both seniors relished the chance, especially Kingsley, who followed in the shoes of older brother Gabe, who qualified in 2018. Gavin Kingsley said the pair Facetimed after his match and said “it was pretty cool to have us both come down our senior years and end our careers here.”
Dethloff admitted he couldn’t have pictured a better ending to his final career and said his biggest takeaway will be the experience.
“The whole Kohl Center atmosphere is something I never expected or encountered before, it was pretty cool. Being with Gavin and my coaches, it was amazing,” he said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.