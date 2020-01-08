PREP WRESTLING: Wisconsin Dells take seventh at Sauk Prairie Eagle Invite

The Wisconsin Dells wrestling team had a successful start to its second half of the season, earning five top-six finishers en route to a seventh place team finish at the Sauk Prairie Eagle Invite last Saturday.

The Chiefs scored 130 points to finish in the top half of the 18-team invitational, while West Bend East (255) topped the host Eagles (209) for the team title. Leading the way for Wisconsin Dells was the duo of Marty Koenig and Elijah Leonard, who finished in second place at 152 and 160 pounds.

Koenig, ranked No. 7 in the latest WiWrestling.com Division 2 rankings, earned a pair of pins to reach the finals where he faced Div. 1 honorable mention pick Crosby Schlosser from West Bend East. The Chiefs senior hung right with Schlosser but was unable to top the Suns junior, dropping a 3-2 decision.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leonard also cruised to the finals at 160 as he earned back-to-back first period pins, and like Koenig, ran into a ranked opponent in the final in Pecatonica/Argyle senior Easton Schraepfer. Schraepfer, No. 4 in Div. 3 at 170, was too much for Leonard, pinning the Wisconsin Dells junior in 2 minutes, 42 seconds.