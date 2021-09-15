Wisconsin Dells cross country shines in Marshall; soccer stays perfect with 4-0 win over Lodi

Like the girls race, a pair of teammates finished 1-2 as Deerfield/Cambridge’s Zachary Huffman (16:37.18) and Martin Kimmel (16:41.65) earned a sweep for the Demons.

Behind the pair of Leger and Sampson, freshmen Keegan Cobbs (19:10.17) and Tye Barney (19:10.91) finished in 30th and 31st, while junior Damien Funmaker took 36th with a time of 19:14.18.

The Chiefs will return to action with next Tuesday’s Wautoma/Wild Rose Invitational at Camp Lucerne.

Soccer stays perfect vs. Lodi

It’s been an incredible start to the season for the Wisconsin Dells soccer team as the Chiefs have outscored opponents 29-1 through the first five games of the season.

After grind out a 1-0 win over Watertown Luther Prep on Sept. 9, the Chiefs poured things on Tuesday as they rolled to a 4-0 win over Lodi in a Capitol Conference match at Wisconsin Dells High School to move to 6-0-0 on the year.

The Chiefs have had little trouble scoring this season, winning all but one game by at least four goals. Including its shutout over the Blue Devils, Wisconsin Dells has kept five clean sheets on the year, including a 10-0 mercy rule win over Wautoma/Wild Rose on Sept. 7 and a season-opening 7-0 win over the Hornets on Aug. 24.

The Chiefs, who sit tied atop the Capitol Conference at 3-0-0 alongside Belleville/New Glarus, continue their home stand next Tuesday as it hosts Columbus before welcoming Lakeside Lutheran on Sept. 23 and the Raiders on Sept. 28.

