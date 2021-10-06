Wisconsin Dells' Libby Walker narrowly misses state; team also ends season at home sectional

Aside from Walker, it was a difficult day for the Chiefs, but another highlight included a 96 from Lauren Eck. The senior No. 2 struggled at times over the front nine, shooting a 51 heading into the turn; however, she turned things around on the back half, shaving off five strokes to card a 9-over-par 45.

Like Walker, Neilsen lauded Eck’s work in what proved to be her final prep round of golf.

“Lauren had the mindset of ‘This could be my last round ever,’ and she just battled that whole back nine and made things happen,” Neilsen said. “She was really determined and it just says a lot about her character as a human and as a player.”

Along with Walker and Eck, sophomore Madchen Ewig shot a 121, bolstered by a 20-over-par 56 on the back nine, while senior Sehroob Benipal and junior Olga Hernandez each shot a 124. Despite playing on their home venue, Neilsen admitted the course got the better of his team.

“It just tripped them up,” he said. “We talked about as a team not getting into trouble. They all got into a little trouble and it’s hard to mitigate.

“Trappers is not an easy course and if you get tripped up like that, it really punishes golfers who do not play in the fairway, but in the rough.”