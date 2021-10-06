Wisconsin Dells' Libby Walker narrowly misses state; team also ends season at home sectional

Sometimes in golf, all it takes is one bad hole to send an otherwise great round spiraling.
It's a statement Wisconsin Dells’ Libby Walker found out to be all too true Tuesday.
Eyeing a first-ever WIAA Division 2 state tournament berth, the Chiefs junior saw a potential spot slip away on the final hole at Wisconsin Dells’ home Div. 2 sectional meet at Trappers Turn. Walker carded a 4-over-par 9 on the par-5 ninth hole of the Lake course, finishing her day with an 18-over-par 90, just two strokes behind the final individual qualifier for next week’s state tournament at University Ridge in Madison.
“I can’t be more proud of her,” Wisconsin Dells coach Seth Neilsen said. “Being a junior and kind of her first time playing at the No. 1 position all year. She played tremendous all day, just got a little tripped up on the last hole and it cost her. That’s the way it goes sometimes, but I couldn’t be more proud of the way she played today.”
Walker finished sixth overall behind Lakeside Lutheran’s Ava Heckmann and Osseo-Fairchild’s Trinity Knudtson, both of whom shot an 88 and went to a playoff, which was one by Heckmann in two holes. The first two individual qualifier spots went to co-medalist Payton Schmidt of Jefferson (82) and Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch (83).
A better score on the fated final hole could have potentially earned Walker the final spot on her own, or at least forced a three-person playoff. However, the tricky 431-yard hole with water along the right side of the dogleg right fairway tripped up Walker.
According to Neilsen, Walker put her second shot out of bounds to the left, forcing her to take a drop, and things began to snowball from there.
“The hole itself is really narrow when you get to the green, so I just think it’s a tough hole to play. It’s daunting because it looks long, it’s along the river and there’s trouble everywhere,” Neilsen said.
Neilsen added that the Chiefs had played the Lake course — players Tuesday started on the Arbor and made their way to the Lake — during the regular season, but “it's just kind of a freak thing.”
“She pulled one left, couldn’t get it back and it was just unfortunate circumstances," he said.
It was an otherwise difficult finish to what was a solid round from the start by Walker. She opened her day by carding a 6-over-par 42, highlighted by pars on the par-4 4th and 5th, as well as the par-3 7th. Walker added a par on the par-3 4th early on the Lake and added a par on the par-4 8th, but it wasn’t meant to be.
It also wasn’t in the cards for the Wisconsin Dells team, which finished seventh out of eight teams with a 431. Arcadia/Independence senior Hallie Tulip, who matched Schmidt with an 82 to share medalist honors, led the Raiders to the team title with a 376. Madison Edgewood shot a 392 to earn the second team spot next week, finishing just four strokes ahead of third-place Lakeside Lutheran (396).
Aside from Walker, it was a difficult day for the Chiefs, but another highlight included a 96 from Lauren Eck. The senior No. 2 struggled at times over the front nine, shooting a 51 heading into the turn; however, she turned things around on the back half, shaving off five strokes to card a 9-over-par 45.
Like Walker, Neilsen lauded Eck’s work in what proved to be her final prep round of golf.
“Lauren had the mindset of ‘This could be my last round ever,’ and she just battled that whole back nine and made things happen,” Neilsen said. “She was really determined and it just says a lot about her character as a human and as a player.”
Along with Walker and Eck, sophomore Madchen Ewig shot a 121, bolstered by a 20-over-par 56 on the back nine, while senior Sehroob Benipal and junior Olga Hernandez each shot a 124. Despite playing on their home venue, Neilsen admitted the course got the better of his team.
“It just tripped them up,” he said. “We talked about as a team not getting into trouble. They all got into a little trouble and it’s hard to mitigate.
“Trappers is not an easy course and if you get tripped up like that, it really punishes golfers who do not play in the fairway, but in the rough.”
Still, there are plenty of positives for the Chiefs to leave with, namely the fact they qualified for a fourth straight sectional meet as a team. And as for Walker, Neilsen is confident the near miss will only add fuel to her fire next year.
“The last couple years she’d been playing Nos. 3, 4 and 5 for us, and this year was her first time playing at No. 1,” he said. “She kind of got a taste, she got close and, if I know Libby, she’s going to work really hard and she’s not going to let that happen again.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.