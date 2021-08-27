Wisconsin Dells locks down after lopsided first quarter to top Black River Falls in turf field opener

A scoreless stretch can hurt any team, especially when it lasts over half the game.
The Wisconsin Dells football team made sure of it Thursday night. After giving up four touchdowns to Black River Falls in just under the first 11 minutes of the game, the Chiefs caged the Tigers for over 35 minutes and held off a late rally to secure a 40-34 non-conference win.
Senior Matt Getgen rushed for 288 yards and four scores on 23 carries, while the Chiefs defense forced four turnovers to win the program’s first victory on their new turf field and give Wisconsin Dells its first 2-0 start since 2013.
“For sure there’s a lot of jitters in that first quarter and same as last week really, but we kept to it, found a groove and were good to go,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said.
“It’s crazy. We’ve changed the culture for the Dells so much in the past couple years and a couple years ago, nobody thought we’d be in a ball game like this,” Getgen added. “But we’ve changed it, put our hearts out on the field and it’s shown in the results.”
The results showed early as Getgen got things started with a bang. After the Tigers scored on the game’s opening possession, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound running back took the opening carry for the game 67 yards to the house with 8 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter to pull within 7-6.
Getgen later raced in from 68 yards out later in the first quarter, but the Tigers (0-2) had plenty of big plays of their own. After connecting with senior Karsten Hunter on a 12-yard pitch-and-catch for the game’s opening score, Black River Falls junior quarterback Evan Foss went to the long ball and senior Mike Roou.
The pair connected on TD passes of 64 and 65 yards, with the second coming on a deep fade down the right sideline with 1 minute, 2 seconds left in the first quarter that stretched the Black River Falls lead to 27-14. The Chiefs had the Tigers by the tail from there however, as Wisconsin Dells proceeded to score the next 26 points to seize a 40-27 lead.
Getgen added two more touchdown runs, with his 7-yard charge with 6:57 left in the third quarter giving the Chiefs the lead for good. It wasn’t any surprise to Janke or Getgen, who had a feeling the Chiefs could win the ground battle.
“We were very happy with Matt’s effort. I’m very proud of him,” Janke said. “He took that (opening) play about 70 yards, everybody was chasing him and that’s exactly what we expected from him. He was voted a team captain this year by the coaches and the players, so we expect him to step up in those big times. He definitely did tonight.”
“We saw it on film that they kind of were afraid of the contact and we just tried to take advantage of it,” Getgen added. “I think we did a great job, obviously in the first half with the two big runs, and then in the second half just playing physical football and putting the game away.
The Chiefs bruiser extended the lead to 34-27 just seconds into the fourth quarter as he plowed in from 12 yards out following a 33-yard pass from junior Braden Buss to senior Brooks Slack on a third-and-29 to open the quarter. Buss, who had a 1-yard TD plunge of his own, capped off the Chiefs’ scoring with 8:10 to play on a 7-yard toss to senior Will Michalsky.
Wisconsin Dells wasn’t out of the woods yet however, as the Tigers made one final push. After trading turnovers later, BRF forced a Chiefs three-and-out before marching down and scoring with 1:44 to go on a 23-yard pass from Voss to Roou.
The latter added the extra point to pull the Tigers within a score, but it was too little, too late. Black River Falls went for a deep onside kick on the ensuing kickoff but it rolled into the endzone for a touchback and the Chiefs proceeded to run out the clock.
Voss had a major night for the Tigers, accounting for all five touchdowns, but Black River Falls couldn’t take advantage of 17 Dells penalties and it shot itself in the foot with four turnovers, including three interceptions.
The penalties, which accounted for 145 yards, was the one glaring stat on an otherwise stellar night as the Chiefs racked up 460 yards of total offense, including 145 yards through the air by Buss on 10-of-19 passing with a touchdown and an interception, connecting with Slack three times for 66 yards.
Despite the jarring numbers, Janke knows the penalties are correctable as he described them as “fixable penalties,” with a litany of false starts of offsides.
“That takes about half of them out of the equation, which are just silly mental mistakes, but the personal fouls we can’t have,” he said. “At least they’re fixable mistakes; it’s not that we had a hold in a position to get a good run. They’re plays that are either before the snap or after the snap, they’re fixable and we just have to get mentally tougher.”
That mental fortitude will be necessary next week when the Chiefs host Wautoma in their South Central Conference opener. The excitement will surely be high once again and Getgen is certainly aware of how the Chiefs need to go about their business.
“We’re just going to treat it as any other game. Come in ready to work next week and hopefully get the job done,” he said.