Wisconsin Dells locks down after lopsided first quarter to top Black River Falls in turf field opener

Getgen later raced in from 68 yards out later in the first quarter, but the Tigers (0-2) had plenty of big plays of their own. After connecting with senior Karsten Hunter on a 12-yard pitch-and-catch for the game’s opening score, Black River Falls junior quarterback Evan Foss went to the long ball and senior Mike Roou.

The pair connected on TD passes of 64 and 65 yards, with the second coming on a deep fade down the right sideline with 1 minute, 2 seconds left in the first quarter that stretched the Black River Falls lead to 27-14. The Chiefs had the Tigers by the tail from there however, as Wisconsin Dells proceeded to score the next 26 points to seize a 40-27 lead.

Getgen added two more touchdown runs, with his 7-yard charge with 6:57 left in the third quarter giving the Chiefs the lead for good. It wasn’t any surprise to Janke or Getgen, who had a feeling the Chiefs could win the ground battle.

“We were very happy with Matt’s effort. I’m very proud of him,” Janke said. “He took that (opening) play about 70 yards, everybody was chasing him and that’s exactly what we expected from him. He was voted a team captain this year by the coaches and the players, so we expect him to step up in those big times. He definitely did tonight.”

