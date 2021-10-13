Wisconsin Dells soccer surging to new heights this season with deep, experienced roster

It appears the group is definitely picking up what Arias is preaching on both sides of the ball. Offensively the Chiefs, who sit at 11-1-0 overall and are second in the Capitol Conference at 6-1-0, have tickled the twine 67 times this season to just nine by their opponents, with two-thirds of those goals coming against Mauston Monday and Belleville/New Glarus on Sept. 28.

And while the Chiefs score in bunches, they aren’t a one trick pony, executing both from deep in their own half and in the opponents’ defensive third.

“What helps us a lot is making really good triangle passes and then just looking for a simple through ball, no matter if it’s in the air or on the ground. I just think with those quick passes, we can get the goals in,” Salazar said.

“We’ve been trying to win the ball from their defenders, playing to the sides and playing fast, and just playing simple. I think we’ve been working as a team from the top, all the way to the defender and the keeper in back,” Arias added.

Speaking of in back, the Chiefs hadn’t conceded more than three goals until their first loss of the season to Belleville/New Glarus, 3-2, on Sept. 28. Just like the team’s offense, Arias credits the defense’s familiarity with one another to the number of clean sheets they’ve kept.