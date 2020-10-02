FOOTBALL: Fall River/RIo edges Palmyra-Eagle in overtime, 22-14

FALL RIVER ¬– When Jacob Rowe arrived at practice this week Fall River/Rio coach Cody Schultz had a surprise for his 6-4 senior wide receiver. Schultz was moving him to running back.

“Jacob’s probably the most gifted athlete we have in the program,” Schultz said. “He’s a hard worker. I talked to him before I switched him. I told him ‘Jake, you’re going to running back,’ and he said ‘OK.’ I told him good, because he didn’t have a choice anyways.”

The coach’s decision paid dividends on Friday when Rowe took to his new role by scoring two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead the Rebels to a 22-14 non-conference victory over Palmyra-Eagle.

Rowe’s winning TD came on a 24-yard run on the second play from scrimmage for the Rebels who got the ball first in overtime. On their ensuing possession, the Panthers had a first-and-goal from the nine but the Rebel defense stiffened and soon set off a wild celebration when Palmyra-Eagle quarterback Chance Scheel’s pass on 4th down from the 16 was batted away at the 2-yard line.

Like his team, Schultz was caught up in the celebration that marked his team’s first victory of the season.