FOOTBALL: Fall River/RIo edges Palmyra-Eagle in overtime, 22-14

FALL RIVER ¬– When Jacob Rowe arrived at practice this week Fall River/Rio coach Cody Schultz had a surprise for his 6-4 senior wide receiver. Schultz was moving him to running back.
“Jacob’s probably the most gifted athlete we have in the program,” Schultz said. “He’s a hard worker. I talked to him before I switched him. I told him ‘Jake, you’re going to running back,’ and he said ‘OK.’ I told him good, because he didn’t have a choice anyways.”
The coach’s decision paid dividends on Friday when Rowe took to his new role by scoring two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead the Rebels to a 22-14 non-conference victory over Palmyra-Eagle.
Rowe’s winning TD came on a 24-yard run on the second play from scrimmage for the Rebels who got the ball first in overtime. On their ensuing possession, the Panthers had a first-and-goal from the nine but the Rebel defense stiffened and soon set off a wild celebration when Palmyra-Eagle quarterback Chance Scheel’s pass on 4th down from the 16 was batted away at the 2-yard line.
Like his team, Schultz was caught up in the celebration that marked his team’s first victory of the season.
“I’m so happy right now. I could just go over and hug him (Rowe),” Schultz said, quickly catching himself. “But I can’t hug him. I want to but I have to socially distance myself and stay away from him.”
The game was really a tale of two halves. Fall River/Rio (1-1 overall) jumped out to a 14-0 first-half lead thanks to an opportune defense that bailed its offense out on both scores.
Junior quarterback Gavin Grams scored the Rebels’ first touchdown on a 5-yard run midway through the second quarter. The drive was set up when Fall Rio/Rio’s Clay Blevins stripped Palmyra-Eagle’s Jacob Hammond of the ball as Hammond was set to step across the goal line. The ball rolled out of the end zone giving the Rebels a touchback on their 20. The 80-yard Rebel scoring drive was aided by a 43-yard scamper by Grams.
Rowe, who would finish the game with 153 yards on 14 carries, electrified the crowd by going 90 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining in the half. It was a huge blow to the Panthers (0-2) who had driven deep into Rebel territory only to see the Fall River/Rio’s Rylee Price’s intercept Chance Scheel’s pass on the Rebels’ 8-yard line.
As dominant as the Rebels were in the second quarter the Panthers returned the favor in the third period with both scores set up by Fall River/Rio miscues.
The Panthers’ Eric Brahm changed the momentum of the game when he blocked a punt on the Rebel 12-yard line. Two plays later senior running back Levi Musselman made it 14-7 on a 2-yard plunge with 9:57 to play in the quarter.
A Panther interception set up Musselman for his second touchdown, and a 14-14 tie, when he capped a 6-play, 34-yard drive with a 3-yard plunge.
A scoreless fourth quarter, though both teams had drives shut down in their opponent’s territory, set up Rowe’s overtime heroics.
“The guys fought to the end tonight. … I’m really proud of these guys,” Schultz said.
The Rebels amassed 287 yards on the ground with Grams accounting for 89 on 14 carriesThe Rebels return to Trailways Conference play next Friday when they travel to Johnson Creek.
FALL RIVER/RIVER 22, PALMYRA-EAGLE 14 OT
Palmyra-Eagle 0 0 14 0 0 — 14
Fall River/Rio 0 14 0 0 8 — 22
Second quarter
FRR — Gavin Grams 5 run (kick blocked) 7:47
FRR – Jacob Rowe 90 run (Rowe run) :22.1
Third quarter
PE – Levi Musselman 2 run (Aiden Calderon kick) 9:57
PE – Levi Musselman 3 run (Aiden Calderon kick) 4:51
Overtime
FRR – Jacob Rowe 24 run (Gavin Grams run).
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushes-Yards — PE 23-147, FRR 34-287. Passing (Comp-Att-Int) — PE 4-10-1, FRR 5-13-1. Passing Yards — PE 17, FRR 33. Total Yards — PE 164, FRR 320.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: FRR, Jacob Rowe 14-153. PASSING: PE, Chance Scheel 4-10-17-1. FRR, Gavin Grams 5-13-33-1. RECEIVING: FRR, Jacob Rowe 2-18, Chris Perez 1-8.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!