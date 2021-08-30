Friday rewind: Brouette relishing in early success with Portage after missing junior season

“He’s a good football player on both sides of the ball, but the great thing about him is he’s even a better person,” Portage coach Shane Haak said of Brouette following Friday’s win. “I think that really shows a testament to a lot of our kids; we have some good football players, but we have some tremendous kids and some good leaders on the team. That’s what makes this enjoyable and he’s certainly one of them.”

The Warriors are also anxiously awaiting the return of two more key leaders in seniors Isaac Paul and Ethan Bleich. Both played crucial roles last season before getting sidelined with respective ACL injuries. Bleich rushed for a team-high 265 yards and six scores in 2020, while Paul started the first two games under center.

Haak described the duo as “great people and great leaders.”

“We hope we get them back at some point,” he said.

“It’s our senior season and we’re just trying to make the most of it,” Brouette added.

Blue Devil defense continues dominance

Lodi had one of the top defenses in the area this past spring, holding opponents to just 8.2 points per game en route to an unbeaten 6-0 campaign.