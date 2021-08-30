Friday rewind: Brouette relishing in early success with Portage after missing junior season

It’s never easy losing a season.
Whether it be injury related or thanks to a worldwide pandemic, the inability to play the sport you love is gut-wrenching. It certainly heightens the importance of every game thereafter, and forces athletes to cherish every single moment.
Erik Brouette is doing just that with the Portage prep football team this fall.
After having to sit out his junior season due to WIAA transfer rules, the senior running back/defensive back has quickly become an integral part in the Warriors' early-season success.
“Last season was rough sitting on the sidelines, but I’m just blessed with everything and taking in every moment,” said Brouette, who started high school in Pardeeville. “I’m just trying to take in every moment; it’s unbelievable.”
Brouette shined in plenty of moments in the Warriors’ massive 56-0 win over Whitewater last Friday. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder rushed for a game-high 109 yards on just four carries, with two going for touchdown runs of 29 and 71 yards.
Brouette also added a 40-yard punt return touchdown and helped the Warriors hold the Whippets to just 55 total yards of offense and four first downs, including one in the second half.
Prior to its beat down of Whitewater, which helped the Warriors start 2-0 for the first time in 14 years, Brouette helped spark Portage’s 31-0 Week 1 win over Adams-Friendship. Brouette undercut a Green Devils receiver and raced to the end zone on a 23-yard interception return touchdown.
“He’s a good football player on both sides of the ball, but the great thing about him is he’s even a better person,” Portage coach Shane Haak said of Brouette following Friday’s win. “I think that really shows a testament to a lot of our kids; we have some good football players, but we have some tremendous kids and some good leaders on the team. That’s what makes this enjoyable and he’s certainly one of them.”
The Warriors are also anxiously awaiting the return of two more key leaders in seniors Isaac Paul and Ethan Bleich. Both played crucial roles last season before getting sidelined with respective ACL injuries. Bleich rushed for a team-high 265 yards and six scores in 2020, while Paul started the first two games under center.
Haak described the duo as “great people and great leaders.”
“We hope we get them back at some point,” he said.
“It’s our senior season and we’re just trying to make the most of it,” Brouette added.
Blue Devil defense continues dominance
Lodi had one of the top defenses in the area this past spring, holding opponents to just 8.2 points per game en route to an unbeaten 6-0 campaign.
The Blue Devils put in just another night at the office last Friday, cruising to a 38-0 win over Delavan-Darien in a non-conference clash at Elkhorn High School. It’s the second straight shutout for Lodi, which opened the season with a 40-0 romp of McFarland.
Lodi’s offense did its part, taking a 24-0 lead into the break before tacking on two more scores in the second half. Still, the Blue Devils' defense left no doubt with an eye-popping performance against the Comets.
Lodi picked off Delavan-Darien quarterback Neil Janssen three times as the signal-caller completed just 3-of-22 passes for 25 yards. Not to be outdone, the Blue Devils put the Comets in the red on the ground with minus-5 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Four Comets finished with negative rushing yards. Only Zac Metcalf had positive yardage, rushing for 17 yards on three attempts as Delavan-Darien finished with just 20 total yards.
Pioneers pillaged by Pirates
A week after stifling Palmyra-Eagle for 65 rushing yards in its first win in nearly five years, Westfield got ransacked Friday night.
Facing run-heavy Waterloo and running back Eugene Wolff, the Pirates torched the Pioneers for 284 yards and four scores on the ground en route to a 40-0 non-conference loss. Wolff did much of the lifting for the Pirates. The senior bruiser piled up 240 yards and three scores on just 17 carries, good for a whopping 14.1 yards per attempt.
Along with their ground game, the Pirates added 130 yards and two TDs through the air behind Cal Hush, who completed 7-of-11 passes. The air wasn’t so kind to the Pioneers, as junior Kash Kangas completed 5-of-12 passes for 31 yards and was picked off four times.
Westfield found limited success on the ground as senior Hunter Goodwin rushed for 49 yards; however, he needed 21 carries to do it. The Pioneers mustered just 77 yards on 42 carries for 1.8 yards per rush.
Rebels find traction in defeat
Fall River/Rio battled to the end of Friday’s non-conference tilt against Royall, but a late Panthers’ score spelled doom for the Rebels in a 6-0 loss in their home opener.
Still, there were some positives in the defeat, namely that Fall River/Rio rushed for 137 yards on 28 carries (4.9 yards per attempt), led by senior Gavin Grams and junior Matthew Miller. Grams rushed for a team-high 67 yards, while Miller added 53 on just seven carries (7.6 per attempt).
Meanwhile, Miller threw for 65 yards on 6-of-11 passes with an interception. Despite dropping to 0-2 and being shut out, it’s a step in the right direction for Fall River/Rio.
Kopp too hot for Phoenix
The rain Friday night ended Montello/Princeton/Green Lake’s Week 2 non-conference tilt against Cuba City at halftime.
It also was the only thing that could stop Cubans quarterback Beau Kopp, who ran up a perfect passer rating to lead Cuba City to a 36-0 win over the Phoenix. The 6-2, 182-pound senior gunslinger was nearly perfect, completing 7-of-8 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns, including connecting with Carter Olson four times for 140 yards and two scores.
It was too much to handle for the Phoenix, who struggled in their own regard on the ground. MPGL rushed for 94 yards on 29 carries (3.2 yards per attempt), led by senior Juneau Toutant’s 32 yards on eight touches.
Senior Ethan Reilly added 24 yards and junior Casey Bond tacked on 22.
