PREP FOOTBALL: MPGL excited to be back on field after failing to finish fall campaign

The Montello/Princeton/Green Lake tri-op football team was among the ranks of teams to hit the field last fall.
However, after a disjoined start, including a month of practice on-and-off due to COVID-19 contact tracing quarantine, the Phoenix extinguished their hopes of playing. That flame has been reignited thanks to the alternate fall season this spring, one that third-year head coach Lance Schultz said is burning brighter than ever.
“It’s been great. In my third year, I’ve never seen the energy like it has been,” he said, noting that the Phoenix never had a positive case among their players. “I think a lot of these kids that didn’t play basketball or wrestling, they haven’t had anything to do and their energy is great.”
“They’re very well behaved and just ready to go.”
Despite not playing an actual game, MPGL was able to get in a scrimmage against Oshkosh Lourdes, which went 9-0 last fall, with much success. As promising as that was, however, the Phoenix’s numbers have taken a hit this spring according to Schultz, with 10 fewer players.
While the overall numbers have dwindled slightly, MPGL still returns some key players from its 2019 team that finished 3-6 overall, including 1-5 in Trailways Large Conference play. Chief among those is Billy Soda, who garnered second-team all-league honors last year.
The senior wide receiver was the Phoenix’s top receiving threat last season, hauling in 22 catches for 374 yards and three scores, as well as a two-point conversion, and averaged 17 yards a reception. Along with Soda, Schultz returns an experienced offensive line, anchored by three-year starting center, junior Sean Bollinger.
The Phoenix also return a two-time letter winner in senior Alex Douglas, junior John Wagner, and brothers JJ and Connor Hurley, a senior and sophomore, respectively.
“I feel like we have a really experienced line, so like every football team, I think, we’re going to try to run the ball and hopefully mix in the pass when we choose to, instead of when we have to,” Schultz said. “Everybody would like to do that and I’d say we’re going to be a run oriented team with our offensive line and our running backs and our speed.”
That speed and skill lies in the hands of some strong underclassmen with freshmen ends Braedy Alberts and Seth Mehling, as well as junior running back Jesse Mahoney. Joining Soda on the outside is junior Ethan Reilly, while the pair could also take snaps under center, although Schultz said sophomore Casey Bond has stepped up to take over the starting role.
Defensively, the Phoenix will again rely on Soda to help hold down the defensive backfield after logging 58 tackles, including four tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles last season. Reilly will also play a pivotal role in the defensive backfield and was described as the Phoenix’s “second- or third-best athletes,” by Schultz.
Up front leading the way will be Douglas as he recorded 23 tackles, including a pair of TFLs, to go along with a fumble recovery last season. Sophomore Gavin Gray will help to anchor the defensive middle as the Phoenix’s mike linebacker.
“He’s a tough kid back there and that’s our main tackler, along with Seth Mehling,” Schultz said.
Schultz said the Phoenix’s defensive scheme will be very fluid and change game-to-game, due largely to the plethora of offenses opponents could run.
“It all depends on what game you’re going into and back in the day, there used to be a lot of tight formations — double tight end or wing T — and you could run a base defense every week,” he said. “Now with the offenses so much more expanded with the spread offense, you have to spread it out and at times run a lot of linebackers and defensive backs.”
One thing that’s for sure is MPGL’s reliance on two-way players. Due to the low numbers, Schultz said the team “has no choice,” at this point. It’s certainly put a high priority on conditioning as the team will filter kids in and out on both sides of the ball.
“We condition a lot but we also run our plays a lot to kind of learn and condition at the same time,” he said. “It’s tough having a team with 21 guys ready to go and at times you’re going to have to filter kids in and out to be in the game.”
The Phoenix will get their first chance to see what that looks like Friday when they host New Glarus/Monticello at Princeton High School. Getting onto the field hasn’t been an issue for MPGL according to Schultz, as the team has practiced on actual grass every single day.
“I never thought it would be (ready) and two weeks before the season we had a foot of snow on there,” he said. “It was crazy how it drained off and it’s been really fun to see the kids ready to go.”
Enjoying the unexpected is par for the course when it comes to the spring season for the Phoenix. After lasting just a month in the fall season, Schultz said the group is “happy to be able to play and get the kids back out there.”
And with albeit a limited rotation, he said it hasn’t deterred the team’s goals.
“We realize we have low numbers, but we have some good players, too, and our goal is to win some games as it is every year,” he said.
Along with the Glarner Knights, MPGL will play Brodhead/Juda, Black River Falls, Kewaukee, Menominee Indian and Columbus in an exclusively independent schedule. That means the Phoenix won’t be up for any all-conference awards or a conference title this year.
It also amounts to some long road trips — the average time for the Phoenix’s road games this season is 1 hour and 49 minutes — it’s put the top priority on having fun, while dually sending the seniors out on a high note and preparing the returnees for next season.
“We’re just enjoying the time we have with the kids and hopefully they have a fun experience. That’s what we’re going for,” Schultz said.
“And everybody feels for the seniors and we want to make this as successful as we can. I think you’re always building for the next year, but obviously with the low numbers we have, everybody is going to get some playing time and hopefully the seniors enjoy their year.”
