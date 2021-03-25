PREP FOOTBALL: MPGL excited to be back on field after failing to finish fall campaign

The Phoenix will get their first chance to see what that looks like Friday when they host New Glarus/Monticello at Princeton High School. Getting onto the field hasn’t been an issue for MPGL according to Schultz, as the team has practiced on actual grass every single day.

“I never thought it would be (ready) and two weeks before the season we had a foot of snow on there,” he said. “It was crazy how it drained off and it’s been really fun to see the kids ready to go.”

Enjoying the unexpected is par for the course when it comes to the spring season for the Phoenix. After lasting just a month in the fall season, Schultz said the group is “happy to be able to play and get the kids back out there.”

And with albeit a limited rotation, he said it hasn’t deterred the team’s goals.

“We realize we have low numbers, but we have some good players, too, and our goal is to win some games as it is every year,” he said.

Along with the Glarner Knights, MPGL will play Brodhead/Juda, Black River Falls, Kewaukee, Menominee Indian and Columbus in an exclusively independent schedule. That means the Phoenix won’t be up for any all-conference awards or a conference title this year.