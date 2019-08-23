The Montello/Princeton/Green Lake football team kicked off its 2019 season with a bang, earning an 28-22 upset win over defending Division 5 state champion Iola-Scandinavia in a non-conference season-opener on Friday night at Princeton High School.
Buxton Toutant helped lead the way for the Phoenix, passing for 105 yards on 6-of-9 passing with two touchdowns, and made the biggest play of the night defensively. With the Thunderbirds facing fourth down in overtime, Toutant intercepted quarterback Marcus Jowarski to give MPGL the chance to win it in its possession.
Toutant made sure the Phoenix did just that, connecting with younger brother Juneau Toutant on a 22-yard touchdown pass to win the game. MPGL built a 16-6 lead at halftime, including a 15-yard Buxton Toutant touchdown pass to Billy Soda and an Abe Postler 39 yard touchdown run.
Iola-Scandinavia answered however, scoring back-to-back touchdowns, including a two-yard Jaworski plunge with 5:28 left in the fourth quarter, to take a 22-16 lead. The Phoenix answered however as Postler, who rushed for 91 yards on 13 carries, punched in from a yard out with 1:42 left to play in regulation to tie the game at 22.
MPGL went for the win, but the Thunderbirds stuffed the two-point run attempt before going to overtime. The Phoenix will look to rise again next Friday when they travel to future South Central Conference foe Westfield.
MONTELLO/PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 28, IOLA-SCANDINAVIA 22 (OT)
Iola-Scandinavia;6;0;8;8;0;—;22
MPGL;8;8;0;6;6;—;28
MPGL — B. Soda 15 pass from B. Toutant (B. Soda from B. Toutant), 7:49
IS — Jaworski 1 run (Pass failed), 2:54
MPGL — A. Postler 39 run (Konkel run), 2:16
IS — Erdman 5 run (Erdman run), 0:22
IS — Jaworski 2 run (Jaworski run), 5:28
MPGL — A. Postler 1 run (Run failed), 1:42
MPGL — J. Toutant 22 pass from B. Toutant
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — IS 21, MPGL 12. Rushes-yards — IS 57-301, MPGL 37-214. Passing (Comp-Att-Int) — IS 7-17-3, MPGL 6-9-1. Passing yards — IS 73, MPGL 105. Fumbles-lost — IS 0-0, MPGL 2-2. Penalties-yards — IS 7-50, MPGL 4-35. Total yards — IS 374, MPGL 319.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: IS, Erdman 29-157. MPGL, A. Postler 31-91.
PASSING: IS, Jaworski 6-9-73-3. MPGL, B. Toutant 6-9-105-1.
RECEIVING: IS, Cady 5-51. MPGL, J. Toutant 2-71.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)