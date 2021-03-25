PREP VOLLEYBALL: Montello can't close out sets in 3-1 loss to Princeton/Green Lake

MONTELLO — After getting in eight games this past fall, the Montello volleyball was forced to cancel the remainder of its season due to COVID-19 quarantine.
The Hilltoppers, having gone 2-6, were given new life with the alternate fall season this spring, however. Montello’s made the most of its second chance so far, opening the season 6-1 overall, with the lone blemish a five-set loss to Princeton/Green Lake.
While the Toppers couldn’t avenge its Trailways Spring Conference loss — only the first match played between the two teams counts towards the league standings — they had another chance to hand the Tiger Sharks their first loss of the season.
Like the initial meeting, Montello gave its all but fell short, suffering a 28-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20 loss in four sets at Montello High School. Senior Emme Urbaniak and junior Amaya Fluker each tallied nine kills, while senior Abby Bond notched 24 assists and three aces to pace the Toppers.
“Just getting extra volleyball is really nice; the game teaches the game so getting more reps is huge. We got to spend a little more time in the weight room together because of the season getting canceled, and doing some other things to increase physicality, that have helped a bit,” Montello coach Ben Olson said.
“We’ve seen a competition shift, too, and I think that helps as well. We’re playing well and we competed well today.”
That competition held throughout the match, a carryover from the teams’ first meeting where every set was decided by six points or fewer and two went to extra points.
That was the case in the first set that featured a seesaw finish. After trailing by as many as seven at 18-11 following a lift violation, Montello rallied with a 10-2 run, including a pair of kills by Urbaniak and a kill and block by junior Nellie Kendall, to knot things at 21.
Things only tightened from there as the foes tied four more times before Princeton/Green Lake finished things off with an ace by Jenna Kelma to seal the 28-26 win.
Despite falling short, Olson lauded the effort by the Toppers to rally and force things to extra points. With that being said, he knows a window was open as Montello had three match points.
“That’s where I’d like to see us be a little more mentally tougher; if we could not compound those errors, then that seven-point lead isn’t there. And as exciting as the end of the set was, maybe it’s finished sooner on our side,” the second-year coach said.
The second set was another back-and-forth battle that included nine ties and no lead greater than four. It again came down to the wire as a Toppers service error gave the Tiger Sharks a 22-21 lead. Montello slammed the door shut this time with a pair of Kendall kills, a Courtney Gardner ace and a PGL violation to finish off the win, 25-22, and knot things at a set apiece.
With momentum on its side, Montello stumbled out of the gates in the third, slipping behind 15-7 before a timeout by Olson. The respite reignited the Toppers, who responded with a 9-2 run, punctuated by two Urbaniak aces, to cut the deficit to one, but they never got closer.
Princeton/Green Lake (8-0, 5-0) proceeded to close the set on an 8-2 run of its own, finished off by back-to-back kills by Hope Pelland for a 25-18 win.
Needing a win to stay alive, the Toppers again faltered down the stretch after a strong rally. After trailing 15-11, Montello used a 4-0 mini-run to knot things at 15 but couldn’t get over the hump as PGL rattled off four straight points to start a match-ending 10-5 run, capped by a Kelma kill, to stay unbeaten.
Emerald Konkel had 15 kills and Lyla Bartol added a dozen to lead PGL, while senior Faye Hawley tallied 39 digs and Fluker four blocks for the Toppers. Even with the loss, Montello will have six more regular season games before the spring postseason, starting with a trip to Beaver Dam Wayland tonight.
It’s a prime opportunity for Olson’s Toppers to begin their ascent into the homestretch.
“I think the big thing, in any season really, is to be peaking at the end of the year,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re playing our best volleyball at the start of that regional tournament and carrying that on as far as we can.”
PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 3, MONTELLO 1
Princeton/Green Lake 28 22 25 25
Montello 26 25 18 20
PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE (leaders) — Kills: Konkel 15, Bartol 12. Blocks: Toth 5. Digs: Cody 18. Aces: Bartol 5. Assists: Konkel 24.
MONTELLO — Kills: Am. Fluker, Em. Urbaniak 9. Blocks: Am. Fluker 4, Kendall 3. Digs: Hawley 39, Em. Urbaniak 23. Aces: Bond 3. Assists: Bond 24.
