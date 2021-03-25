PREP VOLLEYBALL: Montello can't close out sets in 3-1 loss to Princeton/Green Lake

That competition held throughout the match, a carryover from the teams’ first meeting where every set was decided by six points or fewer and two went to extra points.

That was the case in the first set that featured a seesaw finish. After trailing by as many as seven at 18-11 following a lift violation, Montello rallied with a 10-2 run, including a pair of kills by Urbaniak and a kill and block by junior Nellie Kendall, to knot things at 21.

Things only tightened from there as the foes tied four more times before Princeton/Green Lake finished things off with an ace by Jenna Kelma to seal the 28-26 win.

Despite falling short, Olson lauded the effort by the Toppers to rally and force things to extra points. With that being said, he knows a window was open as Montello had three match points.

“That’s where I’d like to see us be a little more mentally tougher; if we could not compound those errors, then that seven-point lead isn’t there. And as exciting as the end of the set was, maybe it’s finished sooner on our side,” the second-year coach said.