COLLEGE SWIMMING: Lodi alum Sachtjen earns Academic All-Big Ten honors at University of Minnesota

Desmon Sachtjen's sophomore swim season at the University of Minnesota came to an end when teammate Max McHugh won a pair of NCAA titles over the weekend.

McHugh's 100- and 200-yard breaststroke championships put a cap on Minnesota's 2020-21 season, which was severely shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gophers went 1-2 in Big Ten Conference duals prior to taking ninth at the Big Ten Championships from March 2-6 and 21st when McHugh and diver Jake Butler competed at the national championships from March 24-27.

Sachtjen, a 2019 graduate of Lodi High School and former Sauk Prairie co-op swimmer, competed in four events at the Big Ten championships and received Academic All-Big Ten Conference honors.

He was one of 114 University of Minnesota student-athletes, including 19 from the men's swimming and diving team, to earn Academic All-Big Ten recognition this winter. To receive the award, athletes must be part of a varsity athletic program, enrolled full time for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average at least 3.0.