PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo's Laux wins breaststroke title in final state meet

WAUKESHA — Jacob Laux touched the wall of a high school swim meet for the final time Friday.
Nobody touched it faster, as the Baraboo senior claimed the 100-yard breaststroke title during Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state meet at Waukesha South High School.
“As soon as I looked at the board and knew I won, I was very excited,” Laux said after his fourth and final state appearance. “I worked a lot in the offseason to win that one. It felt really cool to have that feeling, knowing that I won state, which is something I’ve been training all four years for.”
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights sophomore Sam King gave Laux a run. The duo, who also had the fastest sectional times, went back and forth Friday night — swimming side-by-side in lane four and five.
“I can see out of the corner of my eye,” Laux said of if he knows where he’s at during a race. “I knew he was going to give me a good run for my money in that event. If I won it, I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”
Laux had just enough in the tank, touching the wall in 57.31 seconds to narrowly beat out King (:57.48). They had a big lead on the field, as the Sturgeon Bay co-op’s Jacob Norton took third in 1:00.34. Baraboo senior Isaac Brewer wrapped up his high school career by taking 15th in the event.
“It was a great race to watch,” Baraboo head coach Chris Lemke said of the 100 breaststroke, which is the penultimate event at state. “That was just pure grit. He was behind, edging back and forth, and we always talk about, battling when adversity comes along, that’s what grit is and that’s what he did tonight.”
Laux has showed that work ethic throughout a high school career that included swimming in 15 events at state. He took a step forward each time, starting with a 12th-place breaststroke finish as a freshman in 2018 and culminating with Friday’s breaststroke title and a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly (:51.88), in which he trailed only Madison Edgewood’s Colin Senke (:50.19) and Monona Grove’s Cameron Tejeda (:51.39).
“Trusting the process, working harder in the offseason than I have before and just knowing that our coaches know what they’re doing,” Laux said of what allowed him to get to this point. “Believing that everything will come together in the end if you work hard.”
Lemke said that he’s rarely seen a high school swimmer with Laux’s combination of talent, hard work and love for the sport.
“Jake is one of those kids that showed immense growth every season,” Chris Lemke said, noting that Laux worked with assistant coach Nick Lemke in particular to hone his breaststroke. “He grew as a leader, as a swimmer and as an athlete. He put so much time and work into it, I’m very happy for him. That result tonight was all his work — in and out of season. There isn’t a kid I know that’s more excited about high school swimming. In previous years, after this week, it’d take a couple days for him to ask me, ‘How many days until we start again?’ That’s how much he loves high school swimming.”
What’d Laux, who plans to swim in college, love about prep swimming?
“Just the entire team aspect was really fun,” he said. “Being able to be around a bunch of guys who all share the same love — and hate in a way — for the sport of swimming. The hard practices... getting our butts kicked by workouts... it all comes together in the end at a meet like this.”
Getting a meet like this wasn’t a certainty with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the 2020-21 season. But with the WIAA shifting its sectional protocols, Baraboo felt comfortable holding a sectional meet.
“Getting a postseason was definitely the gamechanger,” Laux said. “As soon as I heard state was back on and we were swimming, it made my drive that much stronger to work harder and be the best swimmer I can be.”
The rest of the local swimmers got that same fulfilling finish Friday night, with Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (165 points) and Baraboo (73) taking fourth and 14th, respectively, out of 28 teams. Cedarburg (309) won the title to end Edgewood’s two-year winning streak.
The Sauk Prairie co-op finished with five podium swims, led by King’s showing in the breaststroke.
“He has a ton of upside to him,” Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights coach Todd Wuerger said Monday of King, who also took ninth in the 50 freestyle. “He’s like a high school/college’s dream, to take somebody who is very coachable, you can mold that talent — and he’s got a ton of it. That kid has a very bright future.”
Junior Matthew Loy climbed the podium twice for the Eagles, taking fourth in both the 50 freestyle (:21.75) and the 100 freestyle (:47.77).
“He’s a gamer,” Wuerger said of Loy. “The tougher the competition, the more he rises to the occasion. You put him in a pool with three guys seeded faster than him and he’s going to have a good meet.”
The Eagles also podiumed in a pair of relays. King, Ryan Godwin, Adam Stecker and Loy teamed up to take fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.85), while Zach Guentherman, King, Loy and Godwin placed sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:39.44).
Senior Jackson Shavlik just missed the podium, placing seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:03.25) while Beattie (5:05.55) took ninth. Guentherman added an eighth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:04.71) and an 11th-place finish in the 100 backstroke (:56.05), while Stecker took 13th in the 100 butterfly (:56.79); Evan Leece took 16th in the 100 freestyle (:50.24); and Godwin, Leece, Guentherman and Beattie took 12th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:23.80).
Baraboo’s Mitchell Hamm got his first individual state swim in Friday. The senior’s time of :56.86 was good for 14th in the 100 butterfly.
“Mitch is a guy, I’ve said it over and over, Mitch swims for the team,” Lemke said of Hamm, who also swam in all three relays. “It was really awesome for him tonight coming and swimming the fly for himself. Before going out, I said, ‘Swim this race for yourself. Go out there and have fun.’ He went out there and did his thing.”
Laux, Brewer, Seth Hittman and Hamm used a time of 1:31.30 to take ninth in the 200 freestyle relay, while Ryan Reuter, Laux, Hamm and Hittman took 11th in the 200 medley relay (1:41.90), and Hittman, Reuter, Nic Riesterer and Hamm took 16th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:29.47).
“This team celebrates their own successes. The scoreboard means a lot and the podium means a lot, but this team really gels nice together and takes care of each other,” Lemke said. “They swim together, they race together, and that’s what you see.
“If there are some good things that come out of this whole COVID situation, one’s that everyone’s appreciating what they’re able to do and the time together. These boys did that.”
Team scores: Cedarburg 309; Whitefish Bay 231; Madison Edgewood 191; Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 165; Monona Grove 157; Shorewood 152; Glendale Nicolet 152; Plymouth 141; Rhinelander 132; McFarland 93; Minocqua Lakeland 91; Ashwaubenon 90; Sturgeon Bay co-op 78; Baraboo 73; Rice Lake 48; Menomonie 35; Chilton co-op 22; Berlin/Green Lake 21; Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 17; Two Rivers/Manitowoc Roncalli 17; Port Washington 14; Whitewater 13; Grafton 11; Tomahawk 10; Stoughton 3; Milton 2.
Top six, other area finishers
Diving: 1, Stitgen, Madison Edgewood, 493.10; 2, Turner, Cedarburg, 472.45; 3, Zimdars, Cedarburg, 444.60; 4, Brobst, Cedarburg, 401.15; 5, Daniels, Port Washington, 391.55; 6, Miller, Rice Lake, 335.20.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Cedarburg (Henderson, Gwidt, Fleig, Cain), 1:36.29; 2, Madison Edgewood, 1:37.34; 3, Monona Grove (Tejeda, McAllister, Elfers, Scott), 1:38.32; 4, Plymouth, 1:38.90; 5, Whitefish Bay, 1:39.35; 6, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (Guentherman, King, Loy, Godwin); 11, Baraboo (Reuter, Laux, Hamm, Hittman), 1:41.90.
200 freestyle: 1, Sullivan, Glendale Nicolet, 1:40.94; 2, Hodek, Ashwaubenon, 1:43.94; 3, Strath, Shorewood, 1:45.62; 4, Kroeger, Rice Lake, 1:45.68; 5, Henderson, Cedarburg, 1:46.15; 6 (tie), Petersen, Madison Edgewood and VandenBrook, Madison Edgewood.
200 individual medley: 1, Fleig, Cedarburg, 1:52.63; 2, Griswold, Shorewood, 1:56.24; 3, Gwidt, Cedarburg, 2:00.31; 4, Yatso, Shorewood, 2:02.35; 5, Bousley, Sturgeon Bay co-op, 2:02.78; 6, Enea, Whitefish Bay, 2:03.06; 8, Guentherman, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, 2:04.71.
50 freestyle: 1, Dedering, Cedarburg, :20.80; 2, Hogan, Minocqua Lakeland, :21.19; 3, McMahon, Whitefish Bay, :21.48; 4, Loy, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, :21.75; 5, Wolf, DeForest, :21.96; 6, J. Heck, Rhinelander; 9, King, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights.
100 butterfly: 1, Senke, Madison Edgewood, :50.19; 2, Tejeda, Monona Grove, :51.39; 3, Laux, Baraboo, :51.88; 4, Strath, Shorewood, :52.05; 5, Krueger, Rice Lake, :52.20; 6, Kreft, McFarland, :52.25; 13, Stecker, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, :56.79; 14, Hamm, Baraboo, :56.86.
100 freestyle: 1, Dedering, Ced, :45.82; Hogan, Minocqua Lakeland, :47.25; 3, McMahon, Whitefish Bay, :47.49; 4, Loy, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, :47.49; 5, Herr, Ashwaubenon, :48.21; 6, Wolf, DeForest, :48.36; 16, Leece, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, :50.24.
500 freestyle: 1, Fleig, Cedarburg, 4:34.69; 2, Hodek, Ashwaubenon, 4:46.01; 3, Petersen, Madison Edgewood, 4:54.45; 4, Yatso, Shorewood, 4:55.34; 5, Jondle, Monona Grove, 4:58.06; 6, Harrison, Two Rivers/Manitowoc Roncalli, 4:59.52; 7, Shavlik, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, 5:03.25; 9, Beattie, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, 5:05.55.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Whitefish Bay (Swietlik, Enea, Youel, McMahon), 1:27.48; 2, Plymouth, 1:28.35; 3, Rhinelander, 1:28.48; 4, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (King, Godwin, Stecker, Loy), 1:29.85; 5, Cedarburg, 1:29.94; 6, Glendale Nicolet, 1:30.46; 9, Baraboo (Laux, Brewer, Hittman, Hamm), 1:31.30.
100 backstroke: 1, Senke, Madison Edgewood, :49.28; 2, Tejeda, Monona Grove, :50.62; 3, Sullivan, Glendale Nicolet, :52.27; 4, Henderson, Cedarburg, :52.28; 5, Griswold, Shorewood, :52.35; 6, Hall, Whitefish Bay, :54.45; 11, Guentherman, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, :56.05.
100 breaststroke: 1, Laux, Baraboo, :57.31; 2, King, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, :57.48; 3, Norton, Sturgeon Bay co-op, 1:00.34; 4, Gwidt, Cedarburg, 1:00.65; 5, Enea, Whitefish Bay, 1:00.69; 6, Leuthner, Madison Edgewood, 1:03.11; 15, Brewer, Baraboo, 1:05.49.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Cedarburg (Fleig, Henderson, Cain, Dedering), 3:11.15; 2, Madison Edgewood, 3:14.24; 3, Whitefish Bay, 3:14.52; 4, Monona Grove, 3:15.55; 5, Glendale Nicolet, 3:15.82; 6, Plymouth, 3:18.24; 12, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (Godwin, Leece, Guentherman, Beattie), 3:23.80; 16, Baraboo (Hittman, Reuter, Riesterer, Hamm), 3:29.47.
