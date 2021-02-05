PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Baraboo's Laux wins breaststroke title in final state meet

“It was a great race to watch,” Baraboo head coach Chris Lemke said of the 100 breaststroke, which is the penultimate event at state. “That was just pure grit. He was behind, edging back and forth, and we always talk about, battling when adversity comes along, that’s what grit is and that’s what he did tonight.”

Laux has showed that work ethic throughout a high school career that included swimming in 15 events at state. He took a step forward each time, starting with a 12th-place breaststroke finish as a freshman in 2018 and culminating with Friday’s breaststroke title and a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly (:51.88), in which he trailed only Madison Edgewood’s Colin Senke (:50.19) and Monona Grove’s Cameron Tejeda (:51.39).

“Trusting the process, working harder in the offseason than I have before and just knowing that our coaches know what they’re doing,” Laux said of what allowed him to get to this point. “Believing that everything will come together in the end if you work hard.”

Lemke said that he’s rarely seen a high school swimmer with Laux’s combination of talent, hard work and love for the sport.