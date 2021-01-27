PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Postseason back on schedule as Baraboo, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights ready to go with new sectional setup

"The WIAA was looking for a spot to host, and a few people were suggesting we break the sectional up," Lemke said. "(Baraboo athletic director) Jim Langkamp... and the Sauk Prairie AD (Josh Boyer) suggested it last fall for the girls. I sit on the WIAA coaching advisory board and we suggested it. We said, 'You know, if we can dial this back to no more than five teams and absolutely no spectators, we could potentially host this in Baraboo, but we've got to be able to set our own standards, set our own guidelines,' which in the fall wasn't an option."

It became an option this time around when Fort Atkinson emerged as a second Division 2 Sectional 3 host, and the WIAA cleared the sectional to split into two.

"It's hard to find four sectional locations in a good year," Lemke said. "It's a big undertaking to be able to host those events. Do you have the right size pool? Do you have enough lanes? Do you have enough deck space? Do you have a pool that wants to do it? Is it a good pool to race in? Those are all considerations that come into play. The WIAA works really hard to try to make these happen. ... There's a lot that goes into it, it's not just a simple, 'Hey, let's just have it there.' And when you take Dane County out of the mix, there's really no other schools in the Badger Conference other than Baraboo and Fort that can host."