PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Postseason back on schedule as Baraboo, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights ready to go with new sectional setup

The Baraboo High School boys swim team has gone through the uncertain 2020-21 season with the motto, "We get to do this."
The Thunderbirds will get to do it at least one more time, as the WIAA altered the sectional guidelines in a way that recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic and allows Baraboo to host a five-team Division 2 meet on Saturday at Jack Young Middle School. The T-Birds weren't expecting to get that chance, as the WIAA appeared to be moving forward with the same postseason format that caused the Baraboo girls team to opt out in the fall.
"The WIAA wanted us to host an 11-team sectional with spectators and all that stuff, and we declined because we couldn't guarantee anybody's safety," Baraboo head boys and girls coach Chris Lemke said of the decision not to participate in the November sectional and state meets. "With the way things were going at the time, it just wasn't in everyone's best interest. You've got 11 teams, 10 swimmers, you've got fans, you're talking almost 500 people in a building. That was against any type of guidance from the health department or the school.
"The boys season came around and it looked like it was going to be the same thing. ... We were on the path where it wasn't going to happen again. It was just not a good situation and we weren't going to be able to have a safe environment for the kids."
But local coaches, pool operators and athletic directors were among those working behind the scenes to make the sectional format safer during the pandemic that has impacted high school sports for nearly a full year.
"The WIAA was looking for a spot to host, and a few people were suggesting we break the sectional up," Lemke said. "(Baraboo athletic director) Jim Langkamp... and the Sauk Prairie AD (Josh Boyer) suggested it last fall for the girls. I sit on the WIAA coaching advisory board and we suggested it. We said, 'You know, if we can dial this back to no more than five teams and absolutely no spectators, we could potentially host this in Baraboo, but we've got to be able to set our own standards, set our own guidelines,' which in the fall wasn't an option."
It became an option this time around when Fort Atkinson emerged as a second Division 2 Sectional 3 host, and the WIAA cleared the sectional to split into two.
"It's hard to find four sectional locations in a good year," Lemke said. "It's a big undertaking to be able to host those events. Do you have the right size pool? Do you have enough lanes? Do you have enough deck space? Do you have a pool that wants to do it? Is it a good pool to race in? Those are all considerations that come into play. The WIAA works really hard to try to make these happen. ... There's a lot that goes into it, it's not just a simple, 'Hey, let's just have it there.' And when you take Dane County out of the mix, there's really no other schools in the Badger Conference other than Baraboo and Fort that can host."
Now, instead of hosting one 11-team sectional meet, Baraboo, DeForest, Madison Edgewood, Monona Grove and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights will compete in Baraboo, and Fort Atkinson, Edgerton/Evansville, Jefferson/Cambridge, McFarland, Milton and Stoughton will enter the water in Fort Atkinson.
"The pivotal moment was Chris Lemke," Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights head coach Todd Wuerger said. "He got on the WIAA advisory committee, and that advisory committee holds a lot of weight. He’s had many, many meetings since the end of the girls season and basically convinced the committee that this is the only way they’d accept a sectional assignment.”
The thinking appears to have caught on, as other WIAA sectionals are adopting a similar format. Instead of the typical four Division 2 sectionals, there are seven scheduled for Saturday. Three of the sectionals have split in half, while Rhinelander kept its traditional format for a seven-team sectional.
"Everyone else is splitting up, which makes a whole lot more sense," Lemke said. "The postseason is awesome and all that, it's great, but if you can't guarantee the safety of everyone, you don't want to have one of these events."
The T-Birds gave the Jack Young Middle School pool a bit of a test run over the weekend, hosting a quadrangular against Sun Prairie, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights and Madison Edgewood.
"How we move swimmers in and out of the blocks, out of the pool, warmup times, cleaning procedures, all that kind of stuff — we tested it and it went really well," Lemke said. "We're really confident that we can provide a great, safe environment on Saturday."
Lemke also liked the level of competition provided by the quadrangular, which was won by Sun Prairie and rounded out by Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, Baraboo and Edgewood.
"We're happy with where we're at," Lemke said of how his team's feeling heading into the stretch run. "That was better than any conference meet I'd been to in a long time. You don't just get that competition, you've got to go hunt that."
The T-Birds welcome that competition in their home pool, where they have been hosting coronavirus-altered events since the girls team took on River Valley on Sept. 3.
"Heather is fabulous," Lemke said of Jack Young Middle School pool aquatics director Heather Wood-Wegner. "She's got a great system there. She's got some great protocols. ... The lifeguards are doing a great job of cleaning and wiping things down between groups that come in.
"We really set a standard and we maintained that as far as keeping things limited, no spectators, one timer per lane. It's gone very well."
The ability to host well-regulated meets has opened opportunities for a number of area kids. In Prairie du Sac, Wuerger sat his swimmers down a few weeks ago to tell them that they would in fact get an opportunity to swim at sectionals.
“That was a very pleasant surprise,” Wuerger said. “Josh (Boyer) came to our workout, it was a Friday night and we were doing our intrasquad meet. We were just getting ready, literally the next day, to tell the team that we were starting our taper because we had two weeks to go. And Josh comes in and goes, ‘Did you hear the sectional assignments came out?’
"After looking at it, we were like, ‘feels safe to us, lets do this.’
“So Saturday morning after their workout, we got along this hallway and we broke the news to them. It was very quiet, nobody said anything. I’m not exactly sure why, if they were just in shock and disbelief because we’d been telling them all season that Jan. 23 was the end, and then all of a sudden they were hit with this. I honestly don’t think they knew how to digest that. So then Monday I asked them, ‘How did you guys feel about that?’ And they said, 'Yeah, we’re thrilled,' but they just couldn’t believe that it was happening."
A swimming season doesn't feel complete without some form of culminating event. The postseason is crucial, as the late-season events serve as an opportunity for swimmers to test themselves after what can be a long, grueling season of work.
"Things matter during the season, but swimming's all about the end," Lemke said. "Everything's built around the competition of swimming that sectional meet and then ultimately going to state. There's nothing like a sectional meet. I personally think there's more importance and more stress there than there is at the state meet. It all rides on that one day, which I love. I love the format that Wisconsin has.
"The kids live for that morning. You walk into the pool, it's quiet, teams start coming in. And swimming's a community where everyone knows everyone for the most part. ... There's a real connection there and the kids are happy for each other."
Everyone that gets by sectionals earns a trip to state, at which Baraboo and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights finished fifth and ninth, respectively, last season.
The 2021 Division 2 state meet is scheduled to be held Feb. 5 in the Waukesha South High School Natatorium, which also held the girls state meet. The event will be spread apart more than usual, while each team will be allowed to bring a limited number of coaches and spectators who will need to follow the safety protocols.
"The girls state meet worked pretty well, and that's their plan to replicate that," Lemke said. "No one's on deck unless they're swimming. If you're not swimming, you're kind of off site, sitting in a classroom or sitting somewhere else in the building waiting for the opportunity to come into the pool.
"They've really got it worked out pretty well. What they learned from the girls they're extending to the boys."
Whether they get a chance to dive in at state or not, the T-Birds are happy to be getting an opportunity compete in their home pool one more time.
"They were excited to hear that we were going to be able to do a postseason," Lemke said, noting he's thankful for Langkamp, Wood-Wegner and assistant coach Nick Lemke for navigating the season and getting the team to this point. "The boys were very excited it was going to happen, and then when we said it was going to be in our pool... we feel really good about our pool. We think it's the best pool around."