PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights wins first sectional title; Baraboo advances to state in 5 events

"It clearly didn’t hurt them this year. I mean, they’re swimming lifetime-best times. I couldn’t be happier with how they did. They put themselves in a great position for next week.”

Both Sauk County teams advanced to state in all three relays. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights will also get 10 individual swims, while three Baraboo athletes will compete across two individual events.

"A number of kids came out and did some awesome things today," Baraboo head coach Chris Lemke said. "It's great to see them come out, big smiles on their faces, and surprise themselves. All year, we see it, we know it's coming and we have the confidence in them. And then they get to see it and experience it — that's really cool."

Local swimmers will be battling for a state title in the 100-yard breaststroke. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights sophomore Sam King is seeded first overall looking ahead to next week after touching the wall in a school-record time of 58.25 seconds to win the sectional title. King, who used a time of 1:00.17 to take fifth in the breaststroke at the 2020 state meet, surpassed the 2010 school record of Tyler Lentz, who went on to swim at the University of Iowa.