PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights wins first sectional title; Baraboo advances to state in 5 events

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights prep boys swim program spent Saturday doing something it never had before, while a pair of Baraboo seniors earned a chance to do the same next Friday.
The Eagles earned the first WIAA sectional title in program history by winning a Division 2 meet Saturday, while Baraboo's Isaac Brewer and Mitchell Hamm will end their high school careers by swimming in their first individual state events at the Feb. 5 meet at Waukesha South.
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights, which was one of five teams swimming at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo, scored 372 points Saturday to beat out an 11-team field that was split between Baraboo and Fort Atkinson. Monona Grove (307) took second overall, followed by Madison Edgewood (283), McFarland (256) and the host T-Birds (198), who rounded out the top-five.
"We won it all, that's amazing for the program. If you look at the last 20 years of this co-op, it's just another feather in our cap. All the accomplishments are important, but it's nice to have a first. Winning a sectional title is huge," Sauk Prairie co-op head coach Todd Wuerger said, noting how quick the Eagles swam despite the altered training schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I was joking with (assistant coach) Melanie (Guentherman) and I was like, 'You know what? Next season when they announce they’re going to start the season, we should just start three weeks later and just cut all the practices short and do everything like we did this year.'
"It clearly didn’t hurt them this year. I mean, they’re swimming lifetime-best times. I couldn’t be happier with how they did. They put themselves in a great position for next week.”
Both Sauk County teams advanced to state in all three relays. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights will also get 10 individual swims, while three Baraboo athletes will compete across two individual events.
"A number of kids came out and did some awesome things today," Baraboo head coach Chris Lemke said. "It's great to see them come out, big smiles on their faces, and surprise themselves. All year, we see it, we know it's coming and we have the confidence in them. And then they get to see it and experience it — that's really cool."
Local swimmers will be battling for a state title in the 100-yard breaststroke. Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights sophomore Sam King is seeded first overall looking ahead to next week after touching the wall in a school-record time of 58.25 seconds to win the sectional title. King, who used a time of 1:00.17 to take fifth in the breaststroke at the 2020 state meet, surpassed the 2010 school record of Tyler Lentz, who went on to swim at the University of Iowa.
"That's huge," Wuerger said. "Tyler did that his senior year… he was just an outstanding swimmer, made the Olympic Trials. So to beat that record is kind of a big deal, especially as a sophomore. That was huge. We haven't had a school record come down for a while, so that was pretty special."
Baraboo senior Jacob Laux was right behind King at sectionals, as his time of 59.49 seconds has him seeded second among the 16 simmers at state. Brewer is also in that group, earning the 14th seed in 1:07.15.
"Isaac Brewer was great today, and that 50 that he threw down on the 200 free (relay), that made a difference," Lemke said, noting that guys like Ryan Reuter, Connor Kleist and Nic Riesterer also stepped up for the T-Birds. "Nic, our solo 500 guy, had a good race again today. Another one of those nice, quiet leaders. Does the work and it showed again today."
King wasn't the only Eagle to finish first at sectionals as Sauk Prairie tallied three more individual titles, including two from Matthew Loy. The junior, who finished in the top-11 at state in the 100 and 200 freestyle last season, won the 100 freestyle (:48.67) and the 50 freestyle (:21.93) on Saturday. Loy is seeded fourth in both events at state.
He'll be joined by a teammate in each one, as King is seeded 13th in the 50 freestyle (:22.69) and Evan Leece is 15th in the 100 freestyle (:50.72).
Sauk Prairie senior Zach Guentherman took home a sectional title in the 200 individual medley. He touched the wall in 2:06.43 and is seeded eighth in a state field led by Cedarburg's Isaac Fleig (1:57.28). Guentherman is also seeded seventh in the 100 backstroke after taking third at sectionals in :55.94. Edgewood's Colin Senke (:50.57) leads the field.
Sauk Prairie's Sam Beattie and Jackson Shavlik will swim in the opening heat of the 500 freestyle. The seniors should have a chance to crack into the top half, as Beattie (5:08.27) is seeded 10th and Shavlik (5:09.03) 11th. Beattie took 14th in the event last season (5:03.40).
Laux earned himself another full schedule in his final trip to state. Along with his spot in the 100 breaststroke, he's also seeded fourth in the 100 butterfly, with his time of :52.89 trailing only Monona Grove's Cameron Tejeda (:50.46), Senke (:50.88) and Shorewood's Aiden Strath (:51.81). That's where Hamm, who has swam in five relays throughout his high school career, will get his first chance at an individual event. His time of :59.98 has him seeded 12th in the 100 butterfly, two spots ahead of Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights senior Adam Stecker (:57.82).
"Mitch Hamm is a pure relay swimmer," Lemke said of the senior, who was also part of all of Baraboo's state-qualifying relays. "He loves swimming for the team. He would give up himself for the team, and there are very few kids I've seen that are that committed.
"You see it in the pool. Every time we get to this time of the year, he pulls through. He puts out whatever we need to have to happen. It's awesome to see. And he's so mellow, he just comes out, 'I did my work.' For him it's just going to work, getting stuff done and taking care of the team."
Laux, who is making his fourth state appearance, took 12th in the 100 breaststroke as a freshman; fifth in the 100 butterfly (:53.78) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.41) as a sophomore; and fourth in the breaststroke (:59.67) and 14th in the butterfly (:54.67) as a junior. He'll also get a chance to swim in his seventh and eighth state relays, which will give him 15 career state swims.
"He's definitely a leader on the team, and we can put him in different things and he's going to do well for us," Lemke said of Laux. "He's great at the breaststroke, the fly, and he really gets that 200 freestyle and the medley (relays) fired up."
Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights and Baraboo will both swim in the final heat of the 200 freestyle relay at state, where the Eagles (1:31.67) and T-Birds (1:32.44) are seeded fifth and seventh, respectively. The team of King, Beattie, Stecker and Loy won the sectional title in 1:31.67 for the Eagles, just beating out Baraboo's Ryan Reuter, Laux, Hamm and Seth Hittman (1:32.44). Whitefish Bay is seeded first in 1:28.51.
Guentherman, King, Loy and Ryan Godwin (1:39.85) earned the Eagles the third seed in the 200 medley relay, while Laux, Brewer, Hittman and Hamm (1:31.37) have the T-Birds seeded ninth. Edgewood won the sectional title in 1:39.73 and will be seeded third behind Whitefish Bay (1:38.57) and Cedarburg (1:39.44).
Edgewood (3:17.68) is also seeded second in the 400 freestyle relay, just behind Cedarburg (3:16.90). The Sauk Prairie co-op's Godwin, Leece, Guentherman and Beattie (3:20.33) earned the 10th seed, with Baraboo's Hittman, Reuter, Nic Riesterer and Hamm (3:39.95) having the 14th-fastest sectional time.
With qualifiers all over the place, the area teams will try to make their mark again at state. Baraboo and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights finished fifth and ninth, respectively, at state last season, when Edgewood won its second straight Division 2 title.
"Bottom line is, they move on and they've got a lane," Wuerger said. "There is a slow lane at Waukesha South, so the fact that they're in… everybody that goes scores points. Every single race matters next week."