PREP BOYS SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin tops reigning state champ Edgewood

The Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swim team picked up a 100-68 home win over Madison Edgewood, the reigning WIAA Division 2 state champions, on Tuesday night.

The Eagles, who took ninth at state last year, won six of the 11 events Tuesday and pulled away with their depth to improve to 2-0 in duals this season.

Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights won two of the three relays, with Sam King, Jackson Shavlik, Adam Stecker and Sam Beattie winning the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1 minutes, 39.30 seconds and Zach Guentherman, Evan Leece, Beattie and Matthew Loy winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:33.60.

Sam Beattie also led a sweep of the 100 freestyle. The senior touched the wall in 54.69 seconds to take first, and was followed quickly by Evan Leece (:55.66) and Phillip Geiselman (:58.22).

Zach Guentherman added a first-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:12.84), Loy won the 50 freestyle (:22.47) and King won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.97).