For the third consecutive season, Brooklyn Miller will end her season at the UW Natatorium.
The Portage senior became the first-ever Warriors swimmer to qualify for state three times as she earned a pair of third-place finishes at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Baraboo sectional meet at Jack Young Middle School.
Miller took third in the 200-yard freestyle and added a bronze medal in the 500 freestyle to help lead the Warriors, who finished in 11th place as a team with 58 points. Defending Div. 2 team champion Madison Edgewood finished first at the 13-team meet with 353 points ahead of runner-up McFarland (297), while host Baraboo finished fourth with 200 points.
“It was great,” Portage coach Tammy Tollefson said. “As we’ve talked about before, it was just an unusual season for her and for her to take third in both events yesterday, and have times that we were very confident in based on qualifying standards the last two years, it made for a great day.”
After winning the 200 freestyle in last week’s Badger North Conference meet, Miller failed to keep up with Madison Edgewood’s Izzy Enz and Stoughton’s Sofia Bormett. She was however able to set a new personal best time as she finished in a time of 1 minute, 57.81 seconds.
Despite settling for third, Miller trimmed off just shy of a whole second off her winning time from the Badger North meet. Tollefson was very pleased with the swim and said that Miller “felt in control of that race the whole time.”
“There were some things we talked about afterwards that we’ll switch up a bit for state, but to come back with not just matching the time but dropping it slightly,” Tollefson said. “I thought was good for her mentally and shows us where she is.”
Miller followed up the drop in the 200 with another cut in time in the 500 freestyle, trimming off over a second from her seed time. She again fell short of the top spot on the podium, taking third with a 5:25.18.
With a qualifying standard of 5:31 last season, Tollefson said they felt good about Miller’s time and coming back from the Badger North meet, “It was like she was where she needs to be and we’re in a good spot.”
Miller won’t be alone at state as Lodi/Wisconsin Heights senior Brooke Presny qualified in both the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Presny, who became the first Blue Devils state qualifier since Sierra Sachtjen in 2011, started strong as she finished fifth in the 200 freestyle. Entering seeded sixth, she moved up a spot behind a two-plus second drop to finish with a time of 2:00.33.
She also moved up a pair of spots and cut time in the 100 butterfly. Seeded 10th entering Saturday, Presny jumped up to eighth place in the event, cutting 1.6 seconds off her time to finish in 1:00.40.
After missing the podium in each of her first two trips to state, Miller is positioned to reach the medal stand for the first time next Friday as she will be seeded 8th in the 200 free and 12th in the 500 free. Presny will have some work to do as she is seeded 12th in the 200 free and 14th in the 100 butterfly.
Behind the pair of Miller and Presny, the Warriors and Blue Devils had three other individuals score points. Sophomore Ella Puls finished 10th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:11.56 and also took 11th in the 200 individual medley (2:20.77), while senior Riley Petrick took 14th in the 100 backstroke (1:03.64) for the Blue Devils.
For the Warriors sophomore Natalie Weidner took 15th in the 200 IM with a time of 2:28.26. She added an 18th place finish in the 100 freestyle (:59.31) and junior Rubie Kohn took 19th in the 100 butterfly (1:06.08) and 20th in the 100 backstroke (1:11.64).
Despite having tapered out for last week’s Badger North Conference meet, Weidner dropped 0.14 seconds off her 100 freestyle, while Kohn cut time off both of her individual events. Senior Camryn Humke cut time in both of her individual events, while the rest of the Warriors were right near their seed times, a positive sign for Tollefson.
“It’s that idea that you taper at one point, it’s really hard to come back within a short period of time and do that again, and for them to have all done that, it speaks to how well they trained,” she said.
Natalie Gneiser
Natalie Weidner
Ella Puls
Brooklyn Miller, Brooke Presny and Kassandra Miller
Summer Acker
Lauryn Drager
Ella Lohr
Natalie Gneiser
Sydney Groshek
Amelia Hunter
Abbey McCumber
Ella Puls
Amelia Hunter
Anna Balfanz
Amelia Hunter
Ella Puls
Brooke Presny
Sydney Groshek
Natalie Weidner
Brooklyn Miller
Ella Puls
Anna Balfanz
Anna Crary
Mattie Letendre
Amelia Hunter
Anna Balfanz
Anna Balfanz and Cora Dunnum
