PREP SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie programs hope to continue growth in new pool

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swimming coach Todd Wuerger will never coach another meet at the soon-to-be-replaced indoor pool at Sauk Prairie High School. There was a time when Wuerger thought that moment had came 37 years ago — after his first trip to the Prairie du Sac facility.
As a Madison Memorial High School freshman in 1984, Wuerger made the trip to Sauk Prairie for a WIAA sectional swim meet. He didn't come away overly impressed.
“Thirteen schools piled into this facility," Wuerger said after Tuesday, chuckling at his first memory of the pool that was part of the original Sauk Prairie High School construction in 1962. "We all get in for warmups and it’s like 95 degrees. The pool water. Not the air temp, the pool temp.
"We’re like ‘What the heck is going on? Did they crank it up for a swim lesson and forget to crank it down?’ Everyone was complaining about it. It felt like a hot tub. The organizers of the meet got the hint. They took a pickup and they literally went up and down Phillips Blvd., went to every gas station, convenient store, grocery store, bought all the ice they could get and put it in the pickup trunk. A few minutes before the meet, they just threw it all in the water. You think that cooled the pool down?
"It's just humorous that that was my first experience here and I don’t know if I verbally said this, but I thought it more than once, 'I’m never going back to this pool.' And then I find out in 2000 that they need a swim coach — and here I am 20 years later.”
Wuerger came to love the pool and the programs that the Sauk Prairie girls and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys teams have built over the years. He hopes that the swimmers will remember the pool as fondly as he does.
“I look back and am super proud of every swimmer that’s come through here," Wuerger said. "I hope someday, who knows when it’ll be, that they’ll look back fondly and go ‘What a great opportunity that was.’
“Whenever they return to an alumni meet or return in some fashion to see the brand new facility, I just hope that they reflect on what it meant to swim in this pool... this facility... because it’s pretty special.”
The teams have made it special. The boys team in particular has been through its ups and downs, including potentially saving the program when they formed a co-op with Wisconsin Heights in 2000. The co-op struggled for numbers, particularly one season when there were 10 swimmers, for years and Wisconsin Heights was almost dropped from the partnership in 2006. But the Eagles kept swimming, building the roster size up to 29 last year and 23 during the COVID-19 pandemic this winter.
The difficulties of pandemic have helped bring to light the positive feelings surrounding the departure of the old pool and the construction of the new $12 million aquatics facility. While the Eagles are using the old pool to prepare for the 2021 sectional and state swim meets, the last meet ever in that water was Tuesday's 131-39 dual-meet win over Fort Atkinson.
Wuerger says that the swimmers relished the opportunity to compete in there one last time.
“This pool served a lot of different audiences for many years," Wuerger said. "I just feel like the best way you can respect a facility and whatever kind of referendum went into building it in the first place, let’s honor it best by just going out and having a great meet. And I think the guys felt pretty privileged that this was the team that got the last chance to swim in this pool.”
The idea of relishing opportunities has been heightened everywhere during a 2020-21 school year that has seen uncertainty surrounding how many chances athletes would get to compete during the pandemic.
“Our message all season long has been, one more meet, because we never knew at any point if COVID struck our team, we might be forced to suspend our season," Wuerger said after the Eagles completed the dual-meet season with a 7-2-1 record. "I think they took every meet as kind of an opportunity, a privilege.
"We told them at the beginning of the season that every meet could be our last meet in this pool. ... They took every one of those moments very seriously.”
It also helps that they can see their next home. The new aquatics facility is under construction thanks to a $64.9 million referendum that passed last spring. The referendum has already seen a stadium be built outside the high school, while the aquatics facility is scheduled to be ready in time for the start of the 2021-22 girls season next fall.
“It’s been a downer year with all the can’ts and the have-nots... can't do this, can’t do that. It just hasn’t been a normal season, but they have something to look forward to," Wuerger said. "think the guys are thinking, get through the season and then we have a brand new facility to look forward to. I think that’s going to generate a lot of excitement."
When the time comes, the Sauk Prairie girls will dive into a new 10-lane pool that will also include a four-lane warmer water pool primarily for community aquatic lessons and classes. Mezzanine seating will give the facility a seating capacity of about 700.
The old pool will be filled in and turned into a wrestling room as well as a fitness and weight training center.
The Eagles will continue to move forward, looking to resume the growth they've shown in recent years. On the boys side, the Eagles have had a state qualifier every year since 2001, have won 11 individual state titles since 2008, and have won four straight Badger North Conference titles since ending a 27-year conference championship drought in 2017.
Wuerger believes some of that success played a role in the community deciding that a new aquatics facility was a good investment.
“I can only imagine that maybe perhaps the girls and boys programs have created more awareness in the community that there’s a pretty successful high school program," Wuerger said. "Hopefully that registered in voters' minds when they were voting for the referendum, that they’ve heard about the sport. And I know that it’s about more than the swim teams, but I think there’s some visibility from the success there that probably created some awareness.”