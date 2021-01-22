PREP SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie programs hope to continue growth in new pool

Wuerger says that the swimmers relished the opportunity to compete in there one last time.

“This pool served a lot of different audiences for many years," Wuerger said. "I just feel like the best way you can respect a facility and whatever kind of referendum went into building it in the first place, let’s honor it best by just going out and having a great meet. And I think the guys felt pretty privileged that this was the team that got the last chance to swim in this pool.”

The idea of relishing opportunities has been heightened everywhere during a 2020-21 school year that has seen uncertainty surrounding how many chances athletes would get to compete during the pandemic.

“Our message all season long has been, one more meet, because we never knew at any point if COVID struck our team, we might be forced to suspend our season," Wuerger said after the Eagles completed the dual-meet season with a 7-2-1 record. "I think they took every meet as kind of an opportunity, a privilege.

"We told them at the beginning of the season that every meet could be our last meet in this pool. ... They took every one of those moments very seriously.”