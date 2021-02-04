STATE SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights taking relaxed mindset into final swim together

The bus has become a symbol of bonding for the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights boys swim team. With COVID-19 breaking the Eagles into two practice groups and eliminating team meals and activities, rides to and from events are some of the only times the swimmers — and friends — have been able to let loose and spend time with each other.
Unfortunately, there have only been three trips — all of them the roughly 30-mile roundtrip to Baraboo — during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. Thankfully, the Eagles bought themselves extra time, with eight of them earning a chance to take the nearly two-hour trip from Prairie du Sac to Waukesha South High School for Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state meet.
“For me, being with the team is very important,” senior Sam Beattie said prior to Monday’s practice. “This year, we didn’t have spaghetti dinners and stuff. And after the sectional meet on Saturday, I was just really looking forward to being on the bus ride back with the boys — celebrating, listening to music, singing and all the stupid things we do. It’s all part of being a team. Our swim team, that’s one of the best things about it. Not having that this year was hard.“
The Eagles have been navigating new circumstances all winter. The staggered practices and home-heavy schedule were all part of staying safe during the pandemic. Sadly, mitigating the spread of a virus also means staying away from each other — even the people you’ve been swimming with since elementary school.
“I just think of them as the swim guys,” junior Ryan Godwin said, noting he’s been swimming with a number of his teammates since he was 6 or 7 years old. “We’re all in different groups, different classes, that kind of thing. But we’re all friends. It’s a big group of guys that are friends, competitive and help each other out in tons of different ways.”
That togetherness is natural in a sport that requires several grueling months of practices, lifting sessions and meets. That appeared to be all the 2020-21 Eagles would get before a change in WIAA protocols made them feel comfortable enough to compete in the postseason.
“When we first got into swim season, my heart wasn’t really in it since I knew we wouldn’t get conference, sectionals or state,” senior Jackson Shavlik said. “But once we got that stuff, my heart got back into it.
“For a lot of us, it’s our last time. I think we want to put some good times out there.”
Swimming free
With Shavlik and his teammates getting one last chance to swim together, they’re looking to carry their carefree attitude over to state.
“We think part of why we swam so well on Saturday is we had zero expectations,” head coach Todd Wuerger said days after the Eagles won the first sectional title in program history. “They were loose. They were focused, but they just had no pressure, no expectations on them. I think that’s why they swam well. We’re trying to recreate that Friday.”
Junior Matthew Loy echoed those sentiments, hoping the Eagles head to Waukesha with the mindset of, “We qualified for state, that’s good enough. Swim as fast as you can, and if you don’t do as good as you did last Saturday, it happens. It’s just about having fun.”
With only Shavlik and junior Evan Leece being newcomers to the state level, the Eagles are well-versed in what they need to bring to highly-competitive events.
“Usually it’s a mixture between cautious and really pumped up,” senior Adam Stecker said. “A lot of people are trying to get hyped in their own head, and then a lot of people are trying to stay calm, stay excited, maintain the balance.”
Locked in
While they aren’t trying to psych themselves out, Wuerger says he noticed a number of Eagles “in the zone” prior to sectionals. Everyone goes about that in a different way.
“I listen to music and I just try to focus on one point,” Godwin said of his pre-race ritual. “Whether or not that’s a song, part of my stroke, what’s happening in the relay, I try to focus on one thing and then my cross country coach says, ‘running out of your head.’ Or in this case swimming out of your head, just focusing on one thing and going for it. You’ve put in the work, you’ve put in the time, so you can almost subconsciously do it.”
Friday might be lacking the typical state atmosphere, as the WIAA is only allowing two spectators per swimmer in the Waukesha natatorium, which became the host site due to Dane County’s COVID-19 protocols preventing state from happening in Madison. The event will follow the same format of the girls’ meet last fall, when Sauk Prairie opted out due to the unsafe sectional circumstances.
“The crowd is the most appealing part for sure,” senior Zach Guentherman said of his favorite part of his past trips to state. “Getting hyped right before your race, your adrenaline gets pumping. We won’t quite have that this year, but hopefully we’ll have a few spectators.”
Fans or not, a big part of high school swimming is these late-season moments where athletes can show what they’ve got.
“State’s a little daunting,” said Godwin, who swam the third leg of the 400 freestyle relay when the Sauk Prairie co-op took ninth in Division 2 last season. “It just means more. It means more to the swimmers, the timers, everyone... You’re there for your team and you’re there with a group of people you really respect.”
Diving in
With 10 individual swims and three relays, the
Sauk Prairie co-op swimmers will be in all but one of the 11 events Friday evening. Based on their sectional times, they’ll have a chance to podium in a number of them.
Sophomore Sam King’s school-record time of 58.25 seconds has him seeded first in the 100 breaststroke, an event he took fifth in when he touched the wall in 1:00.17 last season.
“I’m really nervous,” King said. “I want to stay ahead of the other guys. It’s a lot of pressure.”
King is also seeded 13th in the 50 freestyle (:22.69). He’s come a long way in a short time after nearly going out for basketball instead of swimming as a freshman. King’s happy with his choice, while the swim team is glad to have him.
“Any sport that he’d choose to do, he’d be good at,” Wuerger said. “He’s an incredible athlete.”
Loy is also looking to build on last year’s state experience, when he tied for eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:48.69) and took 11th in the 100 freestyle (:49.13). It’ll be even more of a sprint this season, as he’s seeded fourth in the 100 freestyle (:48.67) and the 50 freestyle (:21.93).
“I consider freestyle my event, but the distance is all the same to me pretty much. They’re all fun races,” Loy said. “The 50 is a lot more concerning to swim. It has to be perfect, whereas in the 200 or 500, if you miss a wall or make a slight mistake, you still have so much yardage to make up. You just have to make sure everything’s perfect in the 50.“
Guentherman’s in the final heat of both of his individual events, as he’s seeded seventh in the 100 backstroke (:55.94) and eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:06.43).
“I was happy with my swims at sectionals, so this is just plus one,” Guentherman said, noting that backstroke has developed into his event. “There’s just a certain stroke you feel natural in the water, and that’s definitely it for me.”
Shavlik is seeded 11th in the 500 freestyle (5:09.03) and 14th in the 100 butterfly (:57.82).
“It surprised me, I thought I’d be a little slower than last year but I ended up dropping 3 seconds,” Shavlik said. “It’s weird, because I usually do really well in pretty much my last meet of the season. Last year I think I went from a 5:30 to a 5:12, and then this year I went from a 5:40 to a 5:09.”
Leece is in a similar spot, breaking into state for the first time by earning the 15th seed in the 100 freestyle (:50.72).
“I swam this summer at McFarland, so I had more practice,” Leece said of what made the difference this year. “And I was working out because I didn’t really have anything else to do this summer.”
Beattie is seeded 10th in the 500 freestyle (5:08.27), which he took 14th in last season with a mark of 5:03.40.
“I’m just going there to race and give it my all,” Beattie said. “That’s what I said for sectionals. I said I would just give it 100% effort. There’s nothing to be ashamed about if I give it my full effort.”
Godwin will have a unique state experience, as he’s set to swim a leg of all three relays.
“The pressure that your team puts on you and you put on them, it kind of helps you in a way. Or at least it does for me,” Godwin said of what he likes about relays. “I always swim better in relays. I just have better splits, I have better exchanges. I don’t know. I enjoy that feeling. It works for me.”
Guentherman, King, Loy and Godwin are seeded third in the 200 medley relay (1:39.85), while King, Godwin, Stecker and Loy are fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.67), and Godwin, Leece, Guentherman and Beattie are 10th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:20.33).
“I like the energy of the people on your team,” Leece said. “Someone’s in the pool, someone’s already going, you’re cheering for them, you’re cheering for the guy getting up on the block. There’s good energy around relays.”
Sending the seniors out
Four of the eight Eagles competing in Waukesha are seniors. They’ve been part of quite a run since entering high school the year after the program won its first conference title since 1990. The class of 2021 went on to play key roles in the co-op’s Badger North Conference titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020 before COVID-19 took away their chance at a program-record fifth straight championship.
“They’ve meant so much to this program. They’re all talented, they’re super great kids,” Wuerger said. “It means a lot to me that these guys are able to end their high school swimming careers at a state meet, which is what they all strive for. I’m really happy for them.“
Guentherman, whose mom Melanie is the girls head coach and boys assistant coach, has been around the program for years. His best memories are jumping into the pool after winning conference titles, while he described the team as “close” and “family.”
King agreed, saying, “The team is like my second family. ... When I first joined swimming, they’re (the current senior class) are the ones that welcomed me the most. I’m going to miss them when they go.”
“They’re the most fun people I’ve ever been with. I consider them all my best friends,” Loy said. “They’re always positive, they’re always there for you.”
That inclusiveness isn’t by accident, with Stecker saying he took note of what the seniors did when he was a freshman and tried to pass that on as he aged through the program. While the year hasn’t been typical, the seniors feel like they’re getting a chance to put their high school careers to bed.
“I felt fulfilled after that sectional meet,” Guentherman said. “It felt like a conference meet sort of, everybody coming together, being happy. We didn’t have the full team there, but it was sort of a good conclusion to our year.”
They want to leave Waukesha with that same feeling.
“I’m just looking forward to be with the team one last time,” Beattie said.