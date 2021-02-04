STATE SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights taking relaxed mindset into final swim together

“I just think of them as the swim guys,” junior Ryan Godwin said, noting he’s been swimming with a number of his teammates since he was 6 or 7 years old. “We’re all in different groups, different classes, that kind of thing. But we’re all friends. It’s a big group of guys that are friends, competitive and help each other out in tons of different ways.”

That togetherness is natural in a sport that requires several grueling months of practices, lifting sessions and meets. That appeared to be all the 2020-21 Eagles would get before a change in WIAA protocols made them feel comfortable enough to compete in the postseason.

“When we first got into swim season, my heart wasn’t really in it since I knew we wouldn’t get conference, sectionals or state,” senior Jackson Shavlik said. “But once we got that stuff, my heart got back into it.

“For a lot of us, it’s our last time. I think we want to put some good times out there.”

Swimming free

With Shavlik and his teammates getting one last chance to swim together, they’re looking to carry their carefree attitude over to state.