PREP FOOTBALL: Portage still putting pieces together in 35-6 loss to Lakeside Lutheran

It’s been a turbulent couple of weeks for the Portage football team.
On top of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warriors have been with some key injuries and have been shifting players around to try and find the right combination. Meanwhile, Lakeside Lutheran and its veer offense has looked like the well-oiled machine over the last half-decade.
Portage found that out the hard way Friday night as it was chewed up by the Lakeside Lutheran attack to the tune of a 35-6 loss at Bob Mael Field. Portage totaled just 142 total yards while Lakeside Lutheran racked up 355, including 223 yards on the ground and four scores, to hand Portage its second straight home loss.
“First off give them credit, they have a nice team this and have had a good program the last four or five years; they’ve been a playoff team year in and year out, and this team is no different,” Portage coach Shane Haak said.
“Obviously there are things we need to improve on, and we’ve got guys at different positions now that are getting some experience, and the only way to get experience is to play and play good teams.”
Lakeside Lutheran, ranked No. 6 in the latest Associated Press medium schools poll, forced four Portage turnovers and took advantage of short fields all night, especially midway through the second quarter to seize control. Leading 14-0, Lakeside Lutheran (5-0) scored a pair of touchdowns just 24 seconds apart to double its lead to 28-0.
After starting at the Portage 26-yard-line, Lakeside needed just four plays before senior Micah Cody pounded in from a yard out and Jameson Schmidt added the extra point for a 21-0 lead with 7 minutes, 42 seconds left until halftime. Portage failed to break its 20-yard-line on the ensuing kickoff and on the first play from scrimmage, Lakeside senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman picked off Portage sophomore Gavin Thompson at the Portage 17.
The next play, the Lakeside signal caller hooked up with senior John O’Donnell on a 17-yard pitch-and-catch for a 28-0 lead with 7:18 to go.
“Momentum is hard to feel during the game at times and it’s important obviously, but we have to do a better job of focusing on the possession at hand,” Haak said, noting the Warriors’ special teams struggles helped contributed to Lakeside Lutheran’s field position advantage. “When a negative drive or negative play does happen, being able to come back and be successful is an area we need to continue to improve in.”
Neither team scored the rest of the half as Schmidt hooked a 36-yard field goal attempt just before halftime. It wasn’t much of a swing as Lakeside forced another turnover just two plays into Portage’s first drive of the second half as it ripped the ball away from Portage junior Seth Williams at the Portage 15.
After an 11-yard run by Chesterman, who finished with 218 total yards, including 132 yards on 11-of-14 passing, junior Spencer Sturgill sliced in from four yards out for a 35-0 lead with 11:05 remaining in the third quarter to put a running clock into effect.
Following a fast third quarter, and a second-straight shutout looming, Portage put together its best drive of the game to close things out.
After turning Lakeside Lutheran over on downs with just under 9 minutes remaining, the Warriors marched 77 yards in 12 plays, capped off by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to sophomore Ashton Krasobec as time expired to get on the board.
While it played little in the final outcome, Haak was happy with game-ending effort.
“I felt like we took a step there,” he said. “We have to continue to fight throughout each week and each game, and that’s the expectation in this program; to give great effort, no matter what the score is, and have great leadership.”
Williams led the way offensively for Portage with 69 yards on 13 carries, while Thompson threw for 44 yards on 6-of-13 passing with an interception. Defensively Portage forced three turnovers but a struggle to turn that into points. For Haak, it was confluence of both that ultimately held Portage down.
“We just needed to try to do a better job capitalizing,” he said. “But at the same time when our offense does get some drives going, we need to do a better job on the defensive side to get the ball back to our offense.”
Following its second consecutive match-up against a ranked team, Haak knows the loss will sharpen the Warriors. It’ll have to with a pivotal rivalry match-up against Baraboo on the docket next week.
“It’s always (big) and it’s a conference game, too, so we’re going to get to work on them this weekend,” Haak said.
