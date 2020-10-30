PREP FOOTBALL: Portage still putting pieces together in 35-6 loss to Lakeside Lutheran

Following a fast third quarter, and a second-straight shutout looming, Portage put together its best drive of the game to close things out.

After turning Lakeside Lutheran over on downs with just under 9 minutes remaining, the Warriors marched 77 yards in 12 plays, capped off by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Thompson to sophomore Ashton Krasobec as time expired to get on the board.

While it played little in the final outcome, Haak was happy with game-ending effort.

“I felt like we took a step there,” he said. “We have to continue to fight throughout each week and each game, and that’s the expectation in this program; to give great effort, no matter what the score is, and have great leadership.”

Williams led the way offensively for Portage with 69 yards on 13 carries, while Thompson threw for 44 yards on 6-of-13 passing with an interception. Defensively Portage forced three turnovers but a struggle to turn that into points. For Haak, it was confluence of both that ultimately held Portage down.

“We just needed to try to do a better job capitalizing,” he said. “But at the same time when our offense does get some drives going, we need to do a better job on the defensive side to get the ball back to our offense.”