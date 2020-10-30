PREP FOOTBALL: Portage still putting pieces together, loses 35-6 to Lakeside Lutheran

It’s been a turbulent couple of weeks for the Portage football team.

On top of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warriors have been dealt some key injuries and have been shifting players around to try and find the right combination. Meanwhile, Lakeside Lutheran and its veer offense was the same well-oiled machine it’s been for the last half-decade.

Portage found that out the hard way Friday night as it was chewed up by the Lakeside Lutheran attack to the tune of a 35-6 loss at Bob Mael Field. Portage totaled just 142 total yards while Lakeside Lutheran racked up 355, including 223 yards on the ground and four scores, to hand Portage its second straight home defeat.

“First off give them credit, they have a nice team this and have had a good program the last four or five years; they’ve been a playoff team year in and year out, and this team is no different,” Portage coach Shane Haak said.

“Obviously there are things we need to improve on, and we’ve got guys at different positions now that are getting some experience, and the only way to get experience is to play and play good teams.”