PREP BASEBALL: Lodi's rally falls short in season-ending 5-3 loss to Mt. Horeb in Div. 2 sectional semifinal

A late rally attempt fell short for the Lodi baseball team on Tuesday as the Blue Devils’ season came to a close with a 5-3 loss to Mt. Horeb in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Brodhead High School.
Brady Ziegler and Carson Possehl each had a pair of hits for the Blue Devils, with the former striking out four in four innings of work to pick up the loss. Lodi (12-9) built a 2-1 lead through the second inning but couldn’t hold back the Vikings, ultimately fall behind 5-2 heading the bottom of the seventh.
With just three outs remaining, the Blue Devils started strong as Ziegler drew a one-out walk before Possehl singled to put a pair of runners on base. Finn Melchior then delivered what proved to be Lodi’s lone extra-base hit of the night, lacing a double to right field, scoring Ziegler and cutting the lead to 5-3.
Lodi failed to get any closer however, as the Vikings shut the door, but not without some drama. After Carson Richter popped out to first base with two ducks on the pond, Mitchell Lane drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases for Trey Traeder with two down.
The senior was unable to come through however, hitting a comebacker to Carter Ackerman and the Vikings reliever did the rest, tossing to first and ending the Blue Devils season. Mt. Horeb, which fell to Jefferson in the sectional title game, 12-9, later Tuesday evening, struck first in the top of the first inning on a Jonas Kittoe solo home run.
Lodi responded with two in the home half of the second, including a Keegan Fleischman RBI fielder’s choice and a Zielger two-out RBI single for a 2-1 lead. The small cushion quickly evaporated in the top of the third as the Vikings plated three to seize the lead back.
Leadoff batter Ray Woller opened with a leadoff double, before Kittoe and Kolton Schaller followed with consecutive RBI two-baggers for a 3-2 lead. The Vikings (16-8) struck one final time in the inning on an Ethan Steinhoff two-out RBI single.
Kian Preimesberger later added an RBI single in the sixth to cap off the scoring before Mt. Horeb shut the door in the seventh. Kittoe went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and two RBIs to help pace the Vikings, who got 6 1/3 innings from starter Ethan Tranel, who fanned three and scattered eight hits and three walks with three earned runs to get the win.
Mt. Horeb 103 001 0 — 5 8 1
Lodi 020 000 1 — 3 7 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MH: Woller (0-1-0-0-0-0), Tranel (6.1-6-3-1-3-3), Ackerman (0.2-0-0-0-0-1); L: Possehl (L; 4-5-4-4-4-2), Melchior (3-3-1-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — MH: Kittoe 2x4 (HR, 2B), Schaller 2x3 (2B), Woller (2B), Steinhoff 2x3; L: Richter (2B), Possehl 2x3.