PREP BASEBALL: Lodi's rally falls short in season-ending 5-3 loss to Mt. Horeb in Div. 2 sectional semifinal

A late rally attempt fell short for the Lodi baseball team on Tuesday as the Blue Devils’ season came to a close with a 5-3 loss to Mt. Horeb in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Brodhead High School.

Brady Ziegler and Carson Possehl each had a pair of hits for the Blue Devils, with the former striking out four in four innings of work to pick up the loss. Lodi (12-9) built a 2-1 lead through the second inning but couldn’t hold back the Vikings, ultimately fall behind 5-2 heading the bottom of the seventh.

With just three outs remaining, the Blue Devils started strong as Ziegler drew a one-out walk before Possehl singled to put a pair of runners on base. Finn Melchior then delivered what proved to be Lodi’s lone extra-base hit of the night, lacing a double to right field, scoring Ziegler and cutting the lead to 5-3.

Lodi failed to get any closer however, as the Vikings shut the door, but not without some drama. After Carson Richter popped out to first base with two ducks on the pond, Mitchell Lane drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases for Trey Traeder with two down.