PREP BASEBALL: Poynette pair, Lodi trio lead area selections on All-Capitol North team

The Poynette prep baseball team didn’t have the greatest start to its season this spring.

The Pumas lost 10 of their first 11 games, including their first eight of the year, with just three decided by three runs or fewer. Poynette eventually found its swing however, getting into a groove to close out the regular season on a 5-2 run before narrowly getting edged out by perennial power Markesan in a WIAA Division 3 regional final, 4-3.

Two key cogs in the Pumas late season resurgence were juniors Carter Hansen and Michael Leiterman. The efforts of the pair that helped fuel Poynette’s push for a regional title didn’t go unnoticed as the rest of the Capitol North Conference recognized the labors with a pair of first-team all-league honors.

The duo was part of 10 area selections alongside rival Lodi, who tallied seven picks of its own. League runner-up Lakeside Lutheran tallied nine selections to lead the six-team league while Capitol North champion Columbus had eight, led by league Player of the Year Trace Kirchberg.

Hansen did damage at both the plate and in the field as the Pumas starting shortstop, recording a team-best .352 batting average in 19 games. Hansen tallied 19 hits in 54 at-bats, including a double, while bringing in a second-best eight runs.