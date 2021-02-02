PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Portage boys stay hot, avoid Wautoma's sting with 73-67 win

With the home stretch of the season approaching, the Portage boys basketball team has really started to click offensively.
The Warriors put together another strong shooting display Monday night, winning a 73-67 shootout over Wautoma in a non-conference tilt at Wautoma High School. Junior Cooper Roberts tallied a game-high 26 points, including three 3-pointers, to help the Warriors easily eclipse their average of 55.2 points per game.
Portage (6-12) was in command throughout the first half, taking a 43-29 lead into the break; however, the Hornets pestered over the course of the final 18 minutes.
The Warriors lead grew to as many 20 but Wautoma (9-9) refused to go away, but in the end Portage avoided the Hornets sting thanks in part to its depth. Junior Erik Brouette and senior Hayes Hensler added 14 and 13, respectively, while junior Kaden Hooker buried three 3-pointers of his own to finish with nine.
Logan Johnson led the way for Wautoma with 22. Portage will look to stay hot on Thursday when it hosts Wisconsin Dells, winner of its last 34 games. The Chiefs are currently ranked seventh in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press poll and tied for 10th in the WisSports.net coaches poll.
PORTAGE 73, WAUTOMA 67
Portage;43;30;—;73
Wautoma;29;38;—;67
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Mael 2 0-0 6; Brouette 5 3-4 14; Schuette 0 1-2 1; Reichoff 0 1-2 1; Hensler 5 3-7 13; Michael 1 0-0 3; Roberts 11 1-2 26; Hooker 3 0-0 9. Totals 27 9-17 73.
WAUTOMA — Krueger 5 0-0 12; Weiss 2 2-4 8; Ca. Koats 1 1-2 4; J. Ascher 1 1-2 4; Johnson 9 0-0 22; G. Ascher 7 0-0 17. Totals 25 4-8 67.
3-point goals: P 10 (Hooker 3, Roberts 3, Mael 2, Brouette 1, Michael 1); W 13 (Johnson 4, G. Ascher 3, Krueger 2, Weiss 2, Ca. Koats 1, J. Ascher 1). Total fouls: P 16; W 14.
Pioneers girls, boys grind out wins
Both coming off lopsided losses, the Westfield boys and girls basketball teams picked up big wins heading in the homestretch of the regular season.
Following a 21-point loss to Madison Edgewood last Thursday, the Lady Pioneers caged Pardeeville in the second half for a 58-46 win at Pardeeville High School. Senior Lexi Brakebush scored a game-high 21 points while junior Trista Drew added 15 to help the Lady Pioneers move to 15-4 on the year.
Pardeeville (7-10) didn’t go down without a fight however, as the Bulldogs were nipping at the Westfield girls’ heels throughout, trailing just 33-25 at halftime. The Lady Pioneers ultimately muzzled the Dawgs down the stretch thanks in part to their depth, getting 11 points apiece from sophomore Brandi Lentz and freshman Carly Drew.
Juniors Savannah Manthey and Jessilyn Ernst had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Pardeeville, which returns to action Tuesday against Berlin.
Not to be outdone, the Westfield boys quickly shook off a 56-31 loss to Wisconsin Dells on Saturday as it grinded out a 58-46 road win over Fall River. The senior duo of Weston Hoffa and Brady Holly came up big in the second half to help the Pioneers boys improve to 8-7 overall.
Hoffa, who poured in a game-high 31 points, and Holly took over in the final 18 minutes after Westfield led by just two at the break. Hoffa scored 18 points while Holly notched 11 of his 13 down the stretch to help force the Pirates to walk the plank.
Barrett Nelson and Colin Vieth each had 12 points to lead Fall River.
Both Westfield programs will have a quick turnaround as both Pioneers squads are back in action on Tuesday. The Lady Pioneers can clinch at least a share of the South Central Conference title with a win over Mauston, while the Westfield boys face their final Badger North foe of the regular season with a road trip to Sauk Prairie.
WESTFIELD 58, PARDEEVILLE 46
Westfield;33;25;—;58
Pardeeville;25;21;—;46
WESTFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — T. Drew 5 2-2 15, C. Drew 5 0-0 11, Brakebush 6 5-6 21, Lentz 4 3-4 11. Totals 20 10-12 58.
PARDEEVILLE — Maass 2 1-3 7, Guenther 1 0-0 2, Parker 1 0-0 2, Manthey 4 3-9 11, Achterberg 1 0-0 2, Wheeler 4 0-2 8, Lynch 1 0-0 2, Breneman 1 0-0 2, Ernst 5 0-0 10. Totals 20 4-14 46.
3-point goals: W 8 (Brakebush 4, T. Drew 3, C. Drew 1), P 2 (Maass 2). Total fouls: W 15, P 12.
WESTFIELD 58, FALL RIVER 46
Westfield;23;35;—;58
Fall River;21;25;—;46
WESTFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Lucas Thompson 3 0-1 8, Holly 5 3-4 13, Gray 2 2-2 4, Stauffacher 0 2-2 2, Hoffa 8 12-16 31. Totals 18 19-24 58.
FALL RIVER — Osterhaus 2 0-0 6, Rauls 3 0-0 7, Blevins 3 1-4 7, Miller 1 0-0 2, Nelson 5 2-3 12, Vieth 3 6-7 12. Totals 17 9-15 46.
3-point goals: W 5 (Hoffa 3, Thompson 2), FR 3 (Osterhaus 2, Rauls 1). Total fouls: W 15, FR 18. Fouled out: W (Barton), FR (Miller).
Blue Devil girls pluck Cardinals
The Lodi girls basketball team got off the schneid on Monday night, snapping a five-game losing skid with a convincing 61-43 win over Columbus in a Capitol North Conference game at Columbus High School.
Senior Lauryn Milne scored a game-high 25 points, including 11 of 12 free throws, to help the Blue Devils cap off a regular season sweep over the Cardinals.
Lodi (4-9, 3-4 Capitol North) used its defense to take control in the first half, heading into halftime with a 29-18 lead. The Blue Devils offense took over from their as they kept the Cardinals (9-11, 2-5) from really taking off.
Junior Dylann Harrington added 12 points for Lodi while Jaiden Dornaus and Alise Hayes led Columbus with nine points apiece.
Following its regular season sweep of the Cardinals, Lodi will look to avenge its one-point loss to rival Poynette on Thursday in its final game of the regular season.
LODI 61, COLUMBUS 43
Lodi;29;32;—;61
Columbus;18;25;—;43
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Harrington 5 0-3 12; Milne 6 11-12 25; Ripp 2 1-2 5; Schmidt 1 0-2 3; Walzer 1 0-0 3; Puls 1 4-4 7; Schneider 0 1-2 1; Klann 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 18-27 61.
COLUMBUS — As. Olson 2 0-0 4; Ab. Olson 0 1-2 1; M. Kahl 0 2-2 2; Theilen 2 0-0 5; G. Kahl 1 0-0 2; Hayes 2 5-7 9; Boettcher 1 2-4 5; Paulson 2 0-4 6; Dornaus 3 2-4 9. Totals 13 12-23 43.
3-point goals: L 7 (Harrington 2, Milne 2, Puls 1, Schmidt 1, Walzer 1); C 5 (Paulson 2, Dornaus 1, Boettcher 1, Theilen 1). Total fouls: L 19; C 17. Fouled out: L (Puls).