PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Portage boys stay hot, avoid Wautoma's sting with 73-67 win

With the home stretch of the season approaching, the Portage boys basketball team has really started to click offensively.

The Warriors put together another strong shooting display Monday night, winning a 73-67 shootout over Wautoma in a non-conference tilt at Wautoma High School. Junior Cooper Roberts tallied a game-high 26 points, including three 3-pointers, to help the Warriors easily eclipse their average of 55.2 points per game.

Portage (6-12) was in command throughout the first half, taking a 43-29 lead into the break; however, the Hornets pestered over the course of the final 18 minutes.

The Warriors lead grew to as many 20 but Wautoma (9-9) refused to go away, but in the end Portage avoided the Hornets sting thanks in part to its depth. Junior Erik Brouette and senior Hayes Hensler added 14 and 13, respectively, while junior Kaden Hooker buried three 3-pointers of his own to finish with nine.

Logan Johnson led the way for Wautoma with 22. Portage will look to stay hot on Thursday when it hosts Wisconsin Dells, winner of its last 34 games. The Chiefs are currently ranked seventh in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press poll and tied for 10th in the WisSports.net coaches poll.

PORTAGE 73, WAUTOMA 67