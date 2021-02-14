PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Westfield routs Adams-Friendship for first regional title since 2011

The wait was long but the reward was certainly sweet for the Westfield girls basketball team on Saturday.
After falling in their first WIAA regional final in seven years last season, the Pioneers snapped a decade-long drought, winning their first regional championship with a 61-36 romp over Adams-Friendship in a Division 3 tilt at Westfield High School. Sophomore Brandi Lentz finished a double-double and all five Pioneers starters finished in double-figures to capture the program’s first regional title since 2011.
“They were really excited. Anytime you can get some hardware, that’s always a good thing,” Westfield coach Luke Showen said.
The win capped off a season-long sweep over the Green Devils, as the top-seeded Pioneers picked up a third double-digit win following 57-42 and 63-38 victories in the regular season en route a share of their first South Central Conference title since 2010. Like their first two meetings, the Pioneers took leads into the break, this time a 29-19 cushion, thanks in part to nine points apiece from senior Lexi Brakebush and Lentz.
Trista Drew, Carly Drew and the Westfield defense took over from there. The Pioneers held the Green Devils to just 17 points in the final 18 minutes as the sisters each scored 11 points. Trista finished with game-high 15, while Carly added 13 and Lentz finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
“Adams is a senior team, a veteran team, that with their last go-around, they were going to bring their best effort,” Showen said. “We knew we had to come out and take their best shot, and the girls really responded.
“We played with confidence, moved the ball well, hit some shots and toughened up a bit on defense. It was a good game for the girls.”
Brakebush added 12 points while sophomore Nadia Hoffa tacked on 11. Evelyn Shaw led Adams-Friendship with 13 points but no other Green Devil scored more than six.
“It’s really nice to see that kind of balance. We’re not a very deep team, as far as girls in the rotation,” Showen said of the team’s starting five plus sixth-man Kimmy Sengbusch. “That really allows us to try to exploit the defense and we have confidence in all six of those girls to make a play or shot when the time comes.”
Up next for the Pioneers is a Div. 3 sectional semifinal meeting with unbeaten Bonduel. Following the regional final win, the sectional was reseeded with Westfield receiving the No. 3 ranking. The Bears, ranked No. 8 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll topped Oconto Falls, 55-39, on Saturday.
Blue Devils break through
Lodi snapped a long regional title drought of its own on Saturday as the No. 3 Blue Devils upset top-seeded Westby, 41-38, to capture their first Div. 3 regional title since 2013.
Senior Lauryn Milne scored a game-high 17 points as Lodi held off the Norse to avenge its two regional final losses in the last three years. After taking down second-seeded Richland Center, 60-52, on Friday, Lodi (7-9) came out of the gates strong, taking a 24-19 lead at halftime.
Westby (10-5) started to hit its stride in the second half and the Blue Devils were kept in check to the tune of 17 points, but Lodi’s defense was up to the task and persevered. Alongside Milne, junior Dylann Harrington added 11 points and junior Sam Klann chipped in 10.
Meanwhile, seniors Grace Hebel and Macy Stellner led the Norse with 17 and 13 points, respectively, but Lodi held every other Westby scorer to four points or fewer.
Following its two successive upsets, Lodi will be the underdog again after receiving the No. 4 seed and must meet top-seeded Marshall in Thursday’s Div. 3 sectional semifinal. The Blue Devils and Cardinals are all too familiar with each other, as Marshall knocked off Lodi in a 2018 regional final en route to the first of its two consecutive Div. 3 state championships.
The Capitol Conference foes have met each of the last two seasons as well with the Cardinals claiming wins in both regular season meetings. The Blue Devils would love nothing more than to notch another upset in their pursuit of their first state appearance since 2013.
Portage, Pardeeville and Montello boys all suffer slim defeats
While the girls basketball season heads into sectional play, the boys’ regular season came to a close on Saturday.
It was a difficult finish for area teams as Portage, Pardeeville and Montello each suffered single-digit losses in their final games ahead of the postseason. Close defeats have been nothing new to the Warriors as they fell by single figures for the 10th time this season following a 55-49 loss to Watertown.
The Warriors (6-16) hung with the Goslings throughout the course of the first half, trailing at the break but just two but couldn’t reel Watertown in over the final 18 minutes. Senior Cooper Roberts led all scorers with 24 points but was the lone Warrior in double-digits as senior Hayes Hensler added eight and junior Erik Brouette chipped in seven.
The Goslings led by Oliver Meyers (19) and Nathan Gapinski (13) as they topped Portage for the second time this season.
While it squandered its chance to avenge an early season loss No. 4 Portage will have another chance on Tuesday when it hosts fifth-seeded Reedsburg in a WIAA Div. 2 regional quarterfinal. The Beavers tipped the Warriors, 58-57, in their season opener.
Even closer than Portage was the likes of Pardeeville and Montello as they each lost by single possessions. The Bulldogs suffered a second loss to Markesan this season, 56-54, while the Hilltoppers couldn’t make its six-point halftime lead last against Dodgeland, 64-63.