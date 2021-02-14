PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Westfield routs Adams-Friendship for first regional title since 2011

“Adams is a senior team, a veteran team, that with their last go-around, they were going to bring their best effort,” Showen said. “We knew we had to come out and take their best shot, and the girls really responded.

“We played with confidence, moved the ball well, hit some shots and toughened up a bit on defense. It was a good game for the girls.”

Brakebush added 12 points while sophomore Nadia Hoffa tacked on 11. Evelyn Shaw led Adams-Friendship with 13 points but no other Green Devil scored more than six.

“It’s really nice to see that kind of balance. We’re not a very deep team, as far as girls in the rotation,” Showen said of the team’s starting five plus sixth-man Kimmy Sengbusch. “That really allows us to try to exploit the defense and we have confidence in all six of those girls to make a play or shot when the time comes.”

Up next for the Pioneers is a Div. 3 sectional semifinal meeting with unbeaten Bonduel. Following the regional final win, the sectional was reseeded with Westfield receiving the No. 3 ranking. The Bears, ranked No. 8 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll topped Oconto Falls, 55-39, on Saturday.

Blue Devils break through