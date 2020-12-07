PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Defense, balanced scoring lift Lodi to convincing season-opening win over Marshall

He then followed with a fastbreak layup to make it 9-5 and with 9:26 remaining in the half, 6-4 junior forward Owen Wendt canned a 3-pointer from the right wing to make it 12-5.

It would end up being a 17-0 run by the time it was all said and done, as Marshall went 10:46 without scoring, allowing Lodi to take a 22-5 lead.

The Cardinals’ drought finally ended with 4 minutes to go in the half and they were able to prevent Lodi from further extending the lead before the break, as it was 30-14 at halftime.

In the second half, it was Marshall that asserted its will in the early going, trimming the 16-point deficit down to nine with an 11-4 run that was capped off by Craig Ward’s steal in the backcourt and subsequent lay-up that made it 34-25 with 3:03 gone by.

Ward led all scorers with 20 points but he was complemented only by Reid Truschinski’s 16 points. Only three others scored for the Cardinals and none had more than three points.