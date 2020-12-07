PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Defense, balanced scoring lift Lodi to convincing season-opening win over Marshall

LODI — Ben Leistico couldn’t have scripted a much better start to the 2020-21 season for his Lodi prep boys basketball team.
First a two-point lead in the opening minutes, then four, then seven, and so on.
By the time there were 13 minutes, 15 seconds gone by, the Blue Devils were ahead by 17.
And while Marshall did get going a little bit late in the half and opened the second half on a nice run, the early deficit was way too big for the Cardinals to climb out of as Lodi won 56-43 in a non-conference match-up between two teams heralded by state hoops pundit Mark Miller as preseason honorable mentions in Division 3.
“Just being patient,” Leistico, who’s filling in as coach for Lodi because Mitch Hauser has chosen not to coach this winter due to health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, said of the key to the hot start. “We have some weapons, so just being patient and running our offense — getting the defense to shift a couple times and then attacking if that opening was there.
“It helps if we’re making shots, too.”
The Blue Devils made plenty in the first half.
With the game tied at 5 with 3:14 gone by, 6-foot-3 senior guard Cayden Coddington got a jumper to fall to give Lodi a 7-5 lead it would never relinquish.
He then followed with a fastbreak layup to make it 9-5 and with 9:26 remaining in the half, 6-4 junior forward Owen Wendt canned a 3-pointer from the right wing to make it 12-5.
It would end up being a 17-0 run by the time it was all said and done, as Marshall went 10:46 without scoring, allowing Lodi to take a 22-5 lead.
The Cardinals’ drought finally ended with 4 minutes to go in the half and they were able to prevent Lodi from further extending the lead before the break, as it was 30-14 at halftime.
In the second half, it was Marshall that asserted its will in the early going, trimming the 16-point deficit down to nine with an 11-4 run that was capped off by Craig Ward’s steal in the backcourt and subsequent lay-up that made it 34-25 with 3:03 gone by.
Ward led all scorers with 20 points but he was complemented only by Reid Truschinski’s 16 points. Only three others scored for the Cardinals and none had more than three points.
“We took a couple quick shots and they didn’t go for us. And they can score points in bunches with the way they can shoot,” Leistico said of the start to the second half and the Cardinals two top scorers Monday, who were first and second team all-Capitol South Conference selections in 2019-20, respectively. “We finally settled down and executed. We have a bunch of seniors so it helps. We have only four juniors and the seniors really calmed (us) down and realized, ‘Let’s just play basketball.’”
Leistico credited Erik Lincoln and Quinn Faust for good defensive efforts in making Marshall have to work hard for its looks on offense, but also said that the Blue Defense team defense was good as a whole.
“Our ball defense was better than I thought (it would be),” Leistico said. “Our help was early and it stopped them from penetration, and our closeouts for the most part were good — they were shooting over the top of us and we weren’t letting them get right to the basket.”
The good defense allowed Lodi to retake control of the contest following Marshall’s good start to the second half, and the Cardinals only got as close as within 11 over the final 13:30 of the game.
Conversely, Lodi was balanced on offense and got good looks all night long, leading to a balanced scoring effort. Trey Traeder led the way with 13 points, but he was complemented by Faust (nine points), Coddington (nine), Owen Wendt (seven) and Connor Faust (seven). Chance Meier added six points.
“They don’t care who scores it as long as the ball is going in the basket,” Leistico said, adding that the team will get an added boost when Brady Ring returns for Friday’s home game against New Glarus, the preseason No. 4 team in Division 4 according to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, Miller’s annual preseason publication.
As for Hauser being away, Leistico said that he’s still helping out some in a limited role and that his absence has been a motivating factor.
“It’s killing him,” Leistico said, “but the boys are really playing hard for him.”
LODI 56, MARSHALL 43
Marshall*14*29*—*43
Lodi*30*26*—*56
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Ward 6 4-5 20, Truschinski 7 2-3 16, Lutz 1 1-1 3, Denniston 1 0-1 2, Grady 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-11 43.
LODI — Meyer 0 1-2 1, Wendt 3 0-0 7, Traeder 5 3-4 13, Q. Faust 2 5-7 9, Coddington 4 0-0 9, Lincoln 2 0-0 4, C. Faust 2 3-5 7, Meier 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 12-19 56.
3-point goals: M 4 (Ward 4); L 2 (Wendt 1, Coddington 1).
Follow Dan Larson on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!