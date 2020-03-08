PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lodi can't overcome halftime hole in regional final loss to Edgerton

The Lodi prep boys basketball team came to the end of the road on Saturday night, as the Blue Devils lost 61-50 to Edgerton in a Division 3 regional final at Edgerton High School.

Lodi Senior Jack Persike scored a team-high 15 points, but the third-seeded Blue Devils were unable to stop the Crimson Tide from reaching their third consecutive sectional semifinal.

Lodi (16-8) hung right with Edgerton throughout the first half, but the second-seeded Tide slowly pulled away for a 27-20 halftime lead.

The seven-point cushion made all the difference as the Blue Devils fought back throughout the second half but couldn’t fully get over the hump. Along with Persike, junior Trey Traeder added 11 points for the Blue Devils before fouling out, while senior Kade Parsons added nine.

Edgerton (20-4) featured a balanced scoring attack with six players contributing eight points or more, led by the duo of Brian Rusch (14) and Skyler Gullickson (12).

