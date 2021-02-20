PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Poynette rallies by Viroqua, reaches first regional final since 2015

It had been six years since the Poynette boys basketball team last hosted a WIAA playoff game.

It turned out to be well worth the wait Friday night as the second-seeded Pumas held off No. 3 Viroqua for a 55-52 win in a Division 3 regional semifinal at Poynette High School. Senior Nik Feller scored a game-high 21 points and helped power the Pumas to their first regional final since 2015.

Poynette will have to go on the road to face Richland Center on Saturday after the top-seeded Hornets held off River Valley, 62-54, on Friday. Poynette will have to muster plenty of energy after a whirlwind finish against the Blackhawks that featured eight lead changes and one tie in the final 6 minutes, 25 seconds.

After tying at 25 at halftime, the Pumas started to fall behind over the course of the second half and ultimately trailing 41-35.

Poynette (11-8) clawed right back however, answering with a 7-0 run to seize a 42-41 lead with 6 minutes 25 seconds to go. Feller sank a pair of free throws before senior Jaden McCormick canned a right corner 3-pointer and Connor Petersen got a second-chance layup to put the Pumas in front.

The teams then traded buckets and the lead three times before Petersen buried a pair of free throws to knot things at 46 with 2:49 remaining.