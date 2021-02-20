PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Poynette rallies by Viroqua, reaches first regional final since 2015

It had been six years since the Poynette boys basketball team last hosted a WIAA playoff game.
It turned out to be well worth the wait Friday night as the second-seeded Pumas held off No. 3 Viroqua for a 55-52 win in a Division 3 regional semifinal at Poynette High School. Senior Nik Feller scored a game-high 21 points and helped power the Pumas to their first regional final since 2015.
Poynette will have to go on the road to face Richland Center on Saturday after the top-seeded Hornets held off River Valley, 62-54, on Friday. Poynette will have to muster plenty of energy after a whirlwind finish against the Blackhawks that featured eight lead changes and one tie in the final 6 minutes, 25 seconds.
After tying at 25 at halftime, the Pumas started to fall behind over the course of the second half and ultimately trailing 41-35.
Poynette (11-8) clawed right back however, answering with a 7-0 run to seize a 42-41 lead with 6 minutes 25 seconds to go. Feller sank a pair of free throws before senior Jaden McCormick canned a right corner 3-pointer and Connor Petersen got a second-chance layup to put the Pumas in front.
The teams then traded buckets and the lead three times before Petersen buried a pair of free throws to knot things at 46 with 2:49 remaining.
After a runner by Kamden Oliver runner gave Viroqua (7-9) the lead again, Feller drained a right corner triple with 1:48 to go for a 49-48 lead. Evan Hubatch then got a bucket to fall and Clayton Slack sank two free throws with 51 seconds remaining to give the Blackhawks a 52-49 lead.
Poynette never let up however; Petersen got a slicing layup with 30 seconds to go and Poynette then forced a turnover with 22.4 remaining in the far right corner in Viroqua’s backcourt. Feller got loose for a layup on the ensuing inbounds play, and gave Poynette the lead for good at 53-52 with 19.5 remaining.
That’s not to say the final seconds were easy. Kelby Petersen and Jaden McCormick each split double bonus free throws down the stretch, with the latter’s giving the Pumas a 55-52 lead with 3.1 seconds to go. It ultimately allowed Viroqua to have a chance in the end, but Poynette held on.
With the Blackhawks only in the bonus, the Pumas fouled and put Slack on the line with 1.2 seconds left. He proceeded to miss the front end of the 1-and-1, but Poynette gathered the rebound and saw out the clock.
Jacob Lotz led Viroqua with 19 points while Kelby Petersen and Connor Petersen added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Pumas.
Slow start sinks Blue Devils
Lodi wasn’t able to overcome a poor first half Friday night as the second-seeded Blue Devils were upended by McFarland, 66-57, in a WIAA Div. 2 regional semifinal tilt at Lodi High School. Senior Trey Traeder, who recently committed to Edgewood College, scored a game-high 26 points but was the lone Lodi player in double-figures as its season came to a close.
The Blue Devils (9-8) were out of sync over the course of the first 18 minutes as they managed just 19 points and went into the break trailing by 12. Lodi eventually found it stroke over the course of the second half but it was too little, too late as the Spartans (8-4) rode their depth home.
Pete Pavelec scored a team-high 22 points while Jackson Werwinski, Blake Kes and Aidan Chislom each added 10 points for the Spartans. Meanwhile, Brady Ring scored eight points and Erik Lincoln added seven before fouling out, and Cayden Coddington added seven for the Blue Devils.
Bulldogs muzzled by top-seeded Crusaders
Facing off against 2019 Div. 5 state champion Sheboygan Lutheran, Pardeeville had its hands full Friday night.
The top-seeded and defending champion Crusaders — who reached last year’s Div. 5 sectional final before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the abrupt end of the postseason — proved why they received top billing, toppling the Bulldogs, 87-52, in a Div. 4 regional semifinal tilt at Sheboygan Lutheran High School.
Junior Derek Lindert scored a team-high 14 points but was the lone scorer in double-figures for Pardeeville in its season-ending loss.
The No. 4 Bulldogs (12-10) did their best to hang with the Crusaders in the first half, trailing 48-31 at the break. Sheboygan Lutheran (23-2) took things to a different level out of the break however, grinding down the Dawgs over the final 18 minutes.
The catalyst for that was Casey Verhagen as he scored 19 of his game-high 29 points after the intermission. It was a full force attack from Sheboygan Lutheran as four others finished in double-figures, including 18 from Robby Michael and a dozen from Andrew Verhelst.
Senior Peter Freye and junior Devin Seth each added eight for Pardeeville, but no other Bulldog scored more than six points.