PREP FOOTBALL: Lodi, Columbus set to clash in battle of unbeatens

The Lodi football team has looked like a machine so far in the alternate fall season.

The Blue Devils have strung together a quartet of impressive victories, including a 39-0 shutout win over Beloit Turner last week.

This week, as the adage goes "business is about to pick up," as Lodi is set to clash with fellow unbeaten Columbus in battle at the top of the Rock Valley Small Conference. None of Lodi’s wins have looked particularly close as the Blue Devils have outscored their opponents 131-29 and outgained them 392 yards per game to just 142.

Quarterback Quinn Faust has done a bit of everything for the Blue Devils as the senior dual-threat signal caller has thrown for 601 yards and nine touchdowns, completing 61.8 percent of his passes. Faust has added 222 yards on the ground, adding a nice complement to junior Jacob Heyroth, who leads the Blue Devils ground game with 438 yards (8.9 yards per attempt) and four scores.

The Blue Devils defense, which has surrendered just four touchdowns all season, has been anchored by Alex Rashid, who has 31 tackles, including three for loss.

As good as the Blue Devils have looked, the Cardinals have been equally impressive so far this season.