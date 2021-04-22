PREP FOOTBALL: Lodi, Columbus set to clash in battle of unbeatens

The Lodi football team has looked like a machine so far in the alternate fall season.
The Blue Devils have strung together a quartet of impressive victories, including a 39-0 shutout win over Beloit Turner last week.
This week, as the adage goes "business is about to pick up," as Lodi is set to clash with fellow unbeaten Columbus in battle at the top of the Rock Valley Small Conference. None of Lodi’s wins have looked particularly close as the Blue Devils have outscored their opponents 131-29 and outgained them 392 yards per game to just 142.
Quarterback Quinn Faust has done a bit of everything for the Blue Devils as the senior dual-threat signal caller has thrown for 601 yards and nine touchdowns, completing 61.8 percent of his passes. Faust has added 222 yards on the ground, adding a nice complement to junior Jacob Heyroth, who leads the Blue Devils ground game with 438 yards (8.9 yards per attempt) and four scores.
The Blue Devils defense, which has surrendered just four touchdowns all season, has been anchored by Alex Rashid, who has 31 tackles, including three for loss.
As good as the Blue Devils have looked, the Cardinals have been equally impressive so far this season.
Like its rival, Columbus has defeated Edgerton, Walworth Big Foot, Clinton and Turner this season, with just one game decided by one score or less. The Cardinals kept soaring last week with a dominant 42-12 win over Big Foot, in which Columbus never trailed and used four straight touchdowns over the course of the second and third quarters to take a commanding lead and never look back.
Similar to the Blue Devils, the Cardinals have owned the scoreboard, outscoring opponents 161-46 and outgaining them 408 yards to 210. The Cardinals are also led by their man under center in senior quarterback Will Cotter.
The 6-foot-5 signal caller has complete 63 percent of his passes to the tune of 778 yards and seven scores, while adding 160 yards on the ground. The rushing attack has been spearheaded by senior Caden Brunell, as the 5-10, 181-pound bruiser has gone over the century mark in all four games, amassing 565 yards and 10 TDs.
Brunell has also been huge on defense with 33 tackles, good for second-best behind Malani Aragon’s team-high 37.
Phoenix hope to stay in flight
Following some difficult losses, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake broke into the win column last week with a 20-12 win over Kingdom Prep Lutheran.
The Phoenix defense forced five turnovers and had a pair of interception return touchdowns to help shutdown the Wolfpack. With some confidence in its sails, MPGL will try to avoid a letdown on Saturday when it travels to Keshena for a non-conference clash with Menominee Indian.
Like the Phoenix, the Eagles have had a rough start to the year, scoring just 13 points through its first three games and suffering a trio of blowout losses, including a 40-0 trouncing at the hands of Deerfield on April 10.
After having their game last week against Orfordville Parkview/Albany canceled, the Eagles should be well rested to take on the Phoenix. Helping to lead that charge will be quarterback Devin Beaulieu-Morgan, as the junior has thrown for 358 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions so far this season.
Menominee Indian’s ground game has been lackluster, combining for just 222 yards through three games. That should be music to MPGL’s ears as they look for a second straight dominant defensive performance.
The Phoenix held the Wolfpack to 270 total yards, including 103 yards rushing on 20 carries. MPGL forced two fumbles and picked off Kingdom Prep Lutheran’s Mally Lee three times in the win. Senor Billy Soda had one of the interceptions and returned it for the game-tying score late in the first half, and the two-way running back also accounted for a team-high 110 yards rushing and a score on 16 carries.
Pumas look to build from loss
Riding back-to-back losses, Poynette came agonizingly close last week to getting back into the win column, suffering a 14-13 loss to Deerfield.
Despite suffering a third consecutive defeat, there’s plenty of positives the Pumas will try draw from this week as they get another chance to break back into the win column against Southwestern on Friday in a Spring Large Conference tilt. The Wildcats (0-4) have struggled as well, dropping each of their first four games, including a 42-20 loss to Belleville last week.
Belleville piled up a 42-6 lead at the break and despite its efforts, Southwestern couldn’t escape the five-score hole down the stretch. The passing game has been the Wildcats’ biggest strength as they’ve accounted for two-thirds of their offense through the air.
Peerson Kephart has done the majority of the damage, throwing for 789 yards and seven scores with five interceptions on a 56.9 completion percentage. Kephart also has 148 rushing yards on two scores, while Jordan Pergande leads the ground game with 228 yards and four TDs.
While it’s averaging 17.5 points per game, Southwestern is allowing 42.8 points and 413 yards per game.
That should have the Pumas licking their chops as they try to reignite their offense. Poynette has managed just three scores since hanging 34 points on Parkview/Albany in its season-opening win.
The Pumas (1-3) saw signs of life last week against the Demons, combining for 292 yards, including 152 behind the arm of Hayden Taylor. The senior has thrown for 280 yards and a score since taking over under center, but has been picked off four times. Junior Dylan Elsing leads the ground game with 173 yards on 17 carries and a score.
