PREP FOOTBALL: Lodi cruises past Clinton; MPGL can't keep pace with Black River Falls

When a ball gets rolling, it doesn’t take long for it to pick up speed.
Once the Lodi football team got back on the front foot Friday night, the Blue Devils didn’t slow down as they raced away for a 42-12 win over Clinton in a Rock Valley Small Conference game at Lodi High School. Senior Quinn Faust tallied 239 total yards, including 127 yards passing and three touchdowns on 8-of-13 passing, to help Lodi improve to 3-0 on the year.
Faust helped swing momentum in Lodi’s direction after the Cougars (0-3, 0-3 Rock Valley Small) showed some adversity. After the Blue Devils’ opening score of the game — a one-yard pitch-and-catch from Quinn Faust to Connor Faust — Clinton’s Noah Mieses returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards to the house.
Clinton’s two-point pass fell incomplete however, keeping Lodi in front 7-6. The Blue Devils (3-0 Rock Valley Small) made sure to build off their lead as they scored the next 35 points. Quinn Faust connected on touchdown passes of 31 and 23 yards to Chance Meier and Connor Faust, respectively, while senior Ethyn Meyer and junior Alex Rashid each found pay dirt on the ground.
Quinn Faust, who added 112 yards rushing, capped off the scoring with a 52 yard TD run with 6 minutes, 43 seconds left to play to put a running clock into effect. Clinton answered back with another score just under two minutes later, but it was far too little too late.
Rashid led the way for the Blue Devils with 134 rushing yards on 27 carries, while senior Trey Traeder hauled in three catches for 42 yards. The Lodi defense meanwhile limited the Cougars to 178 total yards, including 33 through the air on 3-of-10 passes.
Lodi will meet Beloit Turner next week as it looks to remain unbeaten on the year.
Phoenix mauled by Tigers
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake continued its early season struggles, suffering a 62-6 loss to Black River Falls in a non-conference tilt.
The Phoenix allowed 429 yards of total offense and six scores, including 255 through the air, to fall to 0-2 on the season. Evan Voss did it all for the Tigers as he racked up 349 yards, including 255 yard passing and two scores on 13-of-20 passing.
BRF struck early and often, seizing a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and added three more scores before halftime for a comfortable 41-6 lead at the break. It made a running clock immediately coming out of the break and far too big of a deficit for MPGL to dig out of.
Voss, who added 94 yards rushing and two more scores on just six carries, connected with five different receivers. Mike Roou was his top target as he hauled in five catches for 106 yards and both TDs through the air.
The Phoenix’s stats were not immediately available. MPGL will try to rebound next week as it hosts Kewaunee.