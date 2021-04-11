PREP FOOTBALL: Lodi cruises past Clinton; MPGL can't keep pace with Black River Falls

Rashid led the way for the Blue Devils with 134 rushing yards on 27 carries, while senior Trey Traeder hauled in three catches for 42 yards. The Lodi defense meanwhile limited the Cougars to 178 total yards, including 33 through the air on 3-of-10 passes.

Lodi will meet Beloit Turner next week as it looks to remain unbeaten on the year.

Phoenix mauled by Tigers

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake continued its early season struggles, suffering a 62-6 loss to Black River Falls in a non-conference tilt.

The Phoenix allowed 429 yards of total offense and six scores, including 255 through the air, to fall to 0-2 on the season. Evan Voss did it all for the Tigers as he racked up 349 yards, including 255 yard passing and two scores on 13-of-20 passing.

BRF struck early and often, seizing a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and added three more scores before halftime for a comfortable 41-6 lead at the break. It made a running clock immediately coming out of the break and far too big of a deficit for MPGL to dig out of.

Voss, who added 94 yards rushing and two more scores on just six carries, connected with five different receivers. Mike Roou was his top target as he hauled in five catches for 106 yards and both TDs through the air.