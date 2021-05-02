PREP FOOTBALL: Lodi surges past Kewaunee in second half, caps off perfect season with 40-6 win

“It’s really special. I can’t tell you how proud I am of these seniors for everything they’ve gone through,” Lodi coach Dave Puls added.

Finishing off their perfect season wasn’t easy however, as the Blue Devils were locked in a dogfight with the Storm (2-4) with just a 6-0 lead at halftime. Like its done throughout this season though, Lodi put the pedal to the metal after the break.

The Blue Devils scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and added two more to ultimately put a running clock into effect just past the midway point of the final stanza.

“Looking up at the scoreboard and its 6-0 at halftime, it was our last half and I said that to our seniors,” Connor Faust said. “We had to get out there and play like it was our last half, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Garrett Edge helped get things started as he capped off the Blue Devils’ opening eight play drive of the second half. After hauling in a 16-yard pass to set up fourth-and-5 from, Edge took a short pass from Quinn Faust and plowed in from five yards out with 8 minutes, 23 seconds left in the third quarter before Chandler Curtis tacked on the extra point for a 13-0 lead.