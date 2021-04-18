PREP FOOTBALL: Lodi throttles Beloit Turner; Poynette tripped up by Deerfield

The Lodi football team’s tour de force in the alternate fall season continued on Friday as the Blue Devils bullied their way to a 39-0 shutout win over Beloit Turner in a Rock Valley Small Conference game at Lodi High School.

The Blue Devils racked up 483 yards of offense and held the Trojans to just 75 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

After struggling to kick into high gear on the ground, Lodi chewed up 332 yards on 40 carries, including a game-high 190 yards on 22 carries from Lucas Heyroth. The junior running back helped get things started through the air however, as he took a 19-yard pass from senior quarterback Quinn Faust in for the opening touchdown for a 7-0 lead.

Heyroth helped finish off the Blue Devils’ first-half scoring as he found paydirt on a 39-yard touchdown run before the break for a 26-0 lead at halftime. Quinn Faust continued his stellar dual-threat play, throwing for three touchdowns and 151 yards on 10-of-14 passing.

He also played a key role in the ground game, ripping off a 53-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter and pad the Blue Devils lead to 32-0. Faust then found Chance Meier on a 9-yard pitch-and-catch later in the third stanza to cap the scoring and put a running clock into effect.