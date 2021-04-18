PREP FOOTBALL: Lodi throttles Beloit Turner; Poynette tripped up by Deerfield

The Lodi football team’s tour de force in the alternate fall season continued on Friday as the Blue Devils bullied their way to a 39-0 shutout win over Beloit Turner in a Rock Valley Small Conference game at Lodi High School.
The Blue Devils racked up 483 yards of offense and held the Trojans to just 75 to improve to 4-0 on the season.
After struggling to kick into high gear on the ground, Lodi chewed up 332 yards on 40 carries, including a game-high 190 yards on 22 carries from Lucas Heyroth. The junior running back helped get things started through the air however, as he took a 19-yard pass from senior quarterback Quinn Faust in for the opening touchdown for a 7-0 lead.
Heyroth helped finish off the Blue Devils’ first-half scoring as he found paydirt on a 39-yard touchdown run before the break for a 26-0 lead at halftime. Quinn Faust continued his stellar dual-threat play, throwing for three touchdowns and 151 yards on 10-of-14 passing.
He also played a key role in the ground game, ripping off a 53-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter and pad the Blue Devils lead to 32-0. Faust then found Chance Meier on a 9-yard pitch-and-catch later in the third stanza to cap the scoring and put a running clock into effect.
Senior Garrett Edge made four catches for a game-high 55 yards while Colton Crall paced the Trojans with 84 yards rushing on 19 carries.
With a non-conference tilt against Kewaunee on tap for Week 6, the Blue Devils will look to finish off their conference season unbeaten next week when they take on fellow unbeaten and rival Columbus.
Demons spear Pumas late
Poynette was unable to make a five-point halftime lead last on Friday.
The Pumas surrendered a go-ahead touchdown deep into the third quarter and couldn’t answer in the final 12-plus minutes in a 14-13 loss to Deerfield in a Spring Large Conference game at Deerfield High School.
Senior Hayden Taylor threw for 152 yards with an interception on 8-of-19 passing while adding another 29 yards rushing, while senior Jaden McCormick hauled in two passes for 83 yards in the Pumas’ third straight loss.
After trading scores to start the second quarter, Poynette (1-3, 1-3 Spring Large) snatched a lead late in the half when Taylor plunged in from two yards out with 7 seconds remaining before halftime. Tyler Milewski’s extra point however, was blocked, keeping the Demons within 13-8 at halftime.
Deerfield (2-2, 1-2) took advantage late in the third quarter when quarterback Tommy Lees scampered in on a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:40 remaining in the quarter. The Demons’ two-point run attempt was stuffed by the Pumas keeping the lead at 14-13, but Poynette couldn’t get back in front in the fourth quarter.
Lees rushed for a game-high 77 yards on 15 carries while throwing for 56 yards on 4-of-13 pass attempts with a pair of interceptions and a touchdown. Reggie Buss rushed for 32 yards to lead the Pumas, while Payton Horn had the other touchdown for Poynette.
Riding a three-game losing skid, Poynette will try to right the ship this week when it heads to Southwestern for a non-conference tilt.