PREP FOOTBALL: Lodi trio garners Small Schools honorable mention All-State honors from WFCA

After dominating the makeshift Rock Valley Small Conference and its list of all-league selections in the alternate fall season, the honors kept rolling in for the Lodi prep football team on Monday.

Following a perfect 6-0 spring campaign, the Blue Devils accounted for three honorable mention All-State Small Schools selections by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Senior Zack Dolson and juniors Mitchell Lane and Lucas Heyroth were the trio of honorees for Lodi and only other selections from Columbia County.

Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen was chose as the Small Schools’ Offensive Player of the Year, while the Defensive Player of the Year recognition among the Small Schools went to Lomira senior defensive lineman Avery Johnson.

In the Large Schools, Fond du Lac senior quarterback Kyle Walljasper was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year. Muskego senior defensive back Hunter Wohler was chosen as the repeat Large Schools Defensive Player of the Year.

Heyroth shouldered the bulk of the Blue Devils carries as the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder rushed for a team-high 779 yards and seven touchdowns on just 91 carries, good for 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt.