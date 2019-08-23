Following an early exit from last year’s postseason, the Lodi football team got its season off on a good note with a 14-0 non-conference win over Delavan-Darien at Lodi High School on Friday.
It was a defensive struggle throughout, with both teams being held under 140 yards of total offense. With how tight things were, it was only fitting a defensive play sealed the win for Lodi (1-0).
With the Blue Devils nursing a 7-0 lead, senior Luke Beckwith ripped off a 41-yard pick six with 1 minute, 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter to make it 14-0 and seal the Lodi victory. Senior Colton Nicolay led the way offensively for Lodi, rushing for 117 yards on 27 carries, while the Blue Devils defense limited the Comets to just 18 yards of rushing.
Lodi will look to remain unbeaten next Thursday when it travels to Wisconsin Dells.
LODI 14, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0
Delavan-Darien;0;0;0;0;—;0
Lodi;0;7;0;7;—;14
LOD — Nicolay 8 run (Nichols kick), 5:59
LOD — Beckwith 41 interception return (Nichols kick), 1:28
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs— DD 4, LOD 10. Rushes-Yards— DD 21 — -18, LOD 44-132. Comp-Att-Int— DD 8-22-2, LOD 2-6-0. Passing Yards— DD 86, LOD 5. Fumbles-Lost— DD 1-0, LOD 0-0. Penalty Yards— DD 5-46, LOD 6-55.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: DD, Gengler 7-14. LOD, Nicolay 27-117.
PASSING: DD, Hetzel 7-16-33-1. LOD, Potter 2-6-5-0.
RECEIVING: DD, Morales 3-55. LOD, Faust 1-4.
