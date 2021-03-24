PREP FOOTBALL: New turf field, new challenges has Lodi excited for spring campaign

LODI — Tom Petty said it best when he belted out “The waiting is the hardest part.”
Members of the Lodi football team have been to use the brand new, state of the art artificial turf field after being delayed to the alternate fall season this spring due to COVID-19.
After five-plus long months since the school’s open house last October, and over a year-and-a-half since they last strapped on their helmets, the Blue Devils are back in action and ready to make some noise after a muted offseason. While the excitement was palpable, Lodi coach Dave Puls didn’t understate the contrast in playing now as opposed the fall.
“Obviously there was a lot of excitement to just get the chance to play, but it was a tough adjustment for everybody just to try to get their mind wrapped around starting a football season after a basketball and wrestling season that early,” he said. “It was an adjustment period but the guys jumped right in, started getting after it and picking up where they left off from the fall contact days.”
The Blue Devils enter the 2021 spring campaign in uncharted waters as their 18-year postseason streak was snapped in 2019 after finishing 6-3 overall, but just 2-3 in the Capitol North Conference. However, Lodi is also in a familiar position as it must replace a large 23-man senior class, not uncommon from years past, including five All-Capitol North Conference picks.
Even with the massive turnover, the Blue Devils have a strong 11-man senior class to help alleviate the transition. It’s one Puls knows the entire group will have its hands all over.
“All 11 of those guys are going to be influential; they’re in the mix, they’re starters and every one of those guys is going to be really counted on, heavily, to play and play a lot of minutes,” he said. “It’s really cool for them and we have to put it in perspective too.”
Among those key pieces will be returning starting quarterback Quinn Faust. The 6-foot, 170-pound senior threw for 811 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions over eight games as junior.
Despite losing leading rusher and first-team all-league pick Colton Nicolay, the UW-Eau Claire recruit will have plenty of weapons for Puls’ balanced attack. Chief among those is his twin brother, senior Connor Faust (6-1, 170) at receiver. The UW-La Crosse commit hauled in a team-high 24 catches for 255 yards with a score last year.
Puls will also rely on senior Chance Meier (6-2, 205), as well as juniors Erik Lincoln (5-10, 175) and Preston Nichols, who both stand 5-10, 175, with the ball in their hands on the outside. In the backfield, the duo of junior Lucas Heyroth (6-2, 190) and senior Ehtyn Meyer (5-11, 185), another future Blugold, will carry the bulk of the load after the former logged 492 yards and six TDs last season.
“We have a handful of good kids and if Quinn stays healthy and is able to be in there, he’s a multi-dimensional quarterback that can run and throw on the run, and all that fun stuff,” Puls said.
One area offensively where the Blue Devils do return a bevy of experience is up front. Lodi welcomes back four starting linemen, including honorable mention all-league selection Cade Wipperfurth (6-0, 245). He’s joined by senior Jacob Benson (6-0, 200), as well as juniors Wyatt Ripp (6-4, 265) and Mitchell Lane (6-2, 275).
“If our offensive line does their job and give us some protection and open some holes, we have some pretty dynamic athletes that can do some really good things to make us competitive in every game,” Puls said.
The Blue Devils’ base 3-4 defense will be anchored by leading returning tackler and second-team all-conference pick Garrett Edge. The 6-1, 215 pound senior linebacker tallied 42 tackles last season, including 35 solo, as well as 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Meyer will add a great second punch, as well as Heyroth and junior Alex Rashid (5-7, 145). The experience carries over into the defensive backfield, spearheaded by Connor Faust, who garnered honorable mention all-league honors after tallying a team-high four interceptions last season.
He’ll be joined by the likes of Lincoln and Quinn Faust, as well as senior Trey Traeder (6-3, 180) and junior Cody Doyle (5-11, 160). The defensive front will be manned by a bevy of Blue Devils, including the offensive line coupled with Maier, and seniors Greg Lins (6-2, 205), Zack Dolson (6-0, 195) and Peyton Breunig (6-1, 210).
That deep rotation will be key as Puls knows Lodi’s defensive scheme will morph constantly.
“The crazy thing is, there’s just so many different offenses out there nowadays, you can’t just play one defense the entire season. It just doesn’t work,” he said, noting tackling is his biggest area of concern.
“We can be as fast and as physical as we want to be, but if we don’t tackle well it’s all really for naught.”
There won’t be much time to adjust, with Puls highlighting the need for his players to study film on their own.
The difficult thing is there won’t be much on the opponent when the season officially begins for the Blue Devils on Friday as they host Edgerton in a Rock Valley Small Conference tilt. Lodi and fellow Capitol Conference foe Columbus were added to the fold with Walworth Big Foot, Clinton, Beloit Turner and the Crimson Tide.
While he said the league plans to award a conference championship and all-league honors, and despite a lack of knowledge on the opponents, Puls is just happy they league opened its arms.
“They were nice enough to let Columbus and us even into their little round robin thing here, so we’re just thankful for that,” he said. “It’s good to see new challenges and have new people to face and see what they’re all about.”
It’ll be a taste test looking ahead to next fall as four of the six teams will remain in the new-look Capitol Conference for football-only. Alongside the Blue Devils, the Cardinals, Big Foot and Turner will be league foes next season.
With that being said, Puls’ eyes remain solely on this season, and namely giving the Blue Devils’ senior class a proper send off. The fact his team is only set to lose 11 players ahead of next season with a shortened offseason hasn’t gone unnoticed for Lodi’s leading man as he heads into his 17th season at the helm.
Still, Puls wants his team to stay in the now.
“I’m looking at it as we’re going to go out and play football, compete to win and we develop as we develop. Whether or not the juniors are getting a lot of playing time, that’s going to be up to the individual and how hard they work and time they deserve to get on the field,” he said.
“The number one priority is the seniors. They’re part of this thing, but it’s easy for us with this senior class being small and because every single one of them is a contributor and could be on the field.
“We’ve kind of got the best of both worlds; we’re going to be able to play all our seniors and we’re going to be able to get a bunch of juniors and sophomores ready to go for a quick turnaround.”