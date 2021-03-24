PREP FOOTBALL: New turf field, new challenges has Lodi excited for spring campaign

It’ll be a taste test looking ahead to next fall as four of the six teams will remain in the new-look Capitol Conference for football-only. Alongside the Blue Devils, the Cardinals, Big Foot and Turner will be league foes next season.

With that being said, Puls’ eyes remain solely on this season, and namely giving the Blue Devils’ senior class a proper send off. The fact his team is only set to lose 11 players ahead of next season with a shortened offseason hasn’t gone unnoticed for Lodi’s leading man as he heads into his 17th season at the helm.

Still, Puls wants his team to stay in the now.

“I’m looking at it as we’re going to go out and play football, compete to win and we develop as we develop. Whether or not the juniors are getting a lot of playing time, that’s going to be up to the individual and how hard they work and time they deserve to get on the field,” he said.

“The number one priority is the seniors. They’re part of this thing, but it’s easy for us with this senior class being small and because every single one of them is a contributor and could be on the field.