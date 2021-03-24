PREP FOOTBALL: Poynette eyes improvement in spring season amid long layoff, large roster turnover

POYNETTE — There’s a very cyclical nature to prep football.

Turnover remains a constant, regardless of the size of a senior class, and teams must always try to replace what they’ve lost from years prior. Sometimes that task is a little tougher than others, one that doesn’t escape Poynette coach Greg Kallungi.

After graduating a 16-man senior class last year, including six All-Capitol North Conference picks, the Pumas enter the 2021 alternate fall season with plenty of starters to replace on both sides of the ball. That’s not to say the six-year head coach sees his cupboards completely empty from a team that went 2-7 overall in 2019, and like the rest of the schools currently participating after sitting out this past fall, the new crop of Pumas are ready to run loose.

“It’s been great. The whole two weeks really, but the last couple days being able to get onto an actual practice field, with full pads and getting ‘em popping a little bit … even the weather the last couple days, it felt like football weather,” Kallungi said in an interview on March 20. “Even though we’re in March and that’s not normal at all, it’s feeling a lot like football season for sure.”