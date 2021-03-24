PREP FOOTBALL: Poynette eyes improvement in spring season amid long layoff, large roster turnover

POYNETTE — There’s a very cyclical nature to prep football.
Turnover remains a constant, regardless of the size of a senior class, and teams must always try to replace what they’ve lost from years prior. Sometimes that task is a little tougher than others, one that doesn’t escape Poynette coach Greg Kallungi.
After graduating a 16-man senior class last year, including six All-Capitol North Conference picks, the Pumas enter the 2021 alternate fall season with plenty of starters to replace on both sides of the ball. That’s not to say the six-year head coach sees his cupboards completely empty from a team that went 2-7 overall in 2019, and like the rest of the schools currently participating after sitting out this past fall, the new crop of Pumas are ready to run loose.
“It’s been great. The whole two weeks really, but the last couple days being able to get onto an actual practice field, with full pads and getting ‘em popping a little bit … even the weather the last couple days, it felt like football weather,” Kallungi said in an interview on March 20. “Even though we’re in March and that’s not normal at all, it’s feeling a lot like football season for sure.”
It’s certainly been a long layoff for Poynette, which last played on Oct. 18, 2019, falling to former Capitol North Conference foe Columbus, 39-13, in the season finale. After nearly a year-and-a-half away, Kallungi admitted it took some time to get back into the swing of things, especially with the ever-changing weather impacting where the Pumas can set up practice.
It’s also taken some time to get used to this year’s squad following the large exodus of players due to graduation.
“You’re always going to have that constant turnover and some years more significant than others,” Kallungi said. “This is obviously one of those years where we lost a vast majority of our starters on both sides of the ball.”
Despite losing their top passer, two leading rushers and top-five receivers from an offense that averaged 17 points per game in 2019, Kallungi is confident the Pumas run-first attack has plenty of firepower. Helping to spearhead that charge will be Jimmy Heath as the 5-foot-11 junior is among a contingent vying to start under center for Kallungi.
Aiding Heath will be running backs Connor Anker and Hayden Taylor. Anker, a 5-7 junior, accounted for 141 yards and two scores last season while Taylor, a 5-9 senior, weaved his way for 100 yards on just seven touches.
“I think when you talk offensively and who’s going to handle the ball and put up yards, I’d start with those three,” Kallungi said.
The seasoned head coach also expects junior Brock Chadwick to play a significant role at wide receiver and could also take some snaps under center.
“I think he’s definitely going to be a guy we’re going to look to put some numbers up too,” Kallungi added.
While the skill positions will need some seasoning, the Pumas do return some experience up front in seniors Jayden Stoy and Ethan Buss. Stoy (6-1, 241 pounds) started last season while Buss (6-foot, 228) was a key piece in the Pumas’ rotation.
Kallugni also expects juniors Clayton Nehls, Owen Bahr, Williams Plenty and Karl Hanousek to add depth up front.
Like the offense, which will lean on the run but fold in a passing game, Kallungi said the Pumas will try to pin down opponents with a four-man base defense while adjusting to various schemes. That charge will again be led by the likes of Heath, Stoy and Buss as the unit tries to cut down on its 30.3 points per game in 2019.
Along with the top trio, Kallungi said he’s been impressed with senior Payton Horne (5-8, 150) and junior Dylan Elsing (6-1, 190) at linebacker, while Chadwick, Taylor and senior Jayden McCormick (6-1, 185) have taken leading roles in the secondary.
In Elsing specifically, Kallungi noted the major difference in his size, as well strength and speed, the case for a lot of the team having been off for the field for 18 months.
“When it’s been a year and-a-half since you’ve played, there’s guys who all of a sudden show up — it’s not like we haven’t seen them at all — that have put on a ton of muscle, have shot up in height or gotten bigger and faster,” he said.
“There’s been some definite surprises where a kid a year-and-a-half ago that we didn’t know was going to look like is like ‘Oh man, this kid’s got a lot of potential.’ That’s been exciting.”
There’s certainly excitement when it comes to the Pumas’ schedule. Poynette and Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, the two debutants of the new-look football-only South Central Conference last season, were the only two teams in the seven-team league to not play last fall.
It forced Kallungi to look elsewhere for a makeshift conference and schedule, one he found in the COVID Spring Large with fellow Madison area schools Brodhead/Juda, Deerfield, New Glarus/Monticello and Orfordville Parkview/Albany.
The Pumas are set to play all four, with a conference championship and all-conference awards tentatively planned, beginning with the Glarner Knights on Friday.
“We’re really excited to be getting in with those teams; some of them are familiar and ones we’ve played in the non-conference in the last number of years,” Kallungi said. “Most of them are going to be brand new so there’s a level of excitement, even as coaches, seeing a team we haven’t played before.”
It’s made for a challenge in terms of goal setting for this season, as the Pumas and Phoenix will shift to the SCC this upcoming fall. In the meantime, Kallungi said he’s hoping his players can draw on individual things from last year, but more importantly, giving the seniors a proper send off.
“I think first and foremost our number one goal is to be able to play as normal as a season we can; I think we owe it to our seniors,” he said. “These guys haven’t had anything normal their entire senior year, so I think that’s our biggest goal, to give the seniors that experience they deserve.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.