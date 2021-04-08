PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lodi looks to stay hot as Poynette, MPGL aim for rebounds

It’s a weakness the Blue Devils (2-0, 2-0) will try to exploit while also trying to improve on their first half performances. Lodi led just 12-3 against the Crimson Tide and took a 12-6 advantage into the intermission against the Chiefs last week.

It hasn’t mattered however as the Blue Devils have ruled the final 24 minutes. Lodi pitched a shutout the final three quarters against Big Foot and outscored Edgerton 20-8 out of the break. Faust has helped do it all with a pair of interceptions on defense to go with 298 yards passing and two scores with two picks on 24-of-41 pass attempts.

The ground game meanwhile has been spearheaded by Lucas Heyroth as the junior has 291 yards and four TDs with one fumble on 31 touches, good for a an average of 9.4 yards per attempt. Senior Connor Faust has been the top aerial target hauling in nine catches for 144 yards and a score.

Pumas look to sharpen their claws

Following a dominant 34-6 win in its season opener against Orfordville Parkview/Albany, Poynette got taken down a peg last week.

The Pumas had no answer for New Glarus/Monticello’s aerial assault as the Glarner Knights soared to a 34-7 romp. Poynette will look to rise back up this week when it welcomes Brodhead/Juda in a Spring Large Conference tilt.