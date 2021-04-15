PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: MPGL hoping opponent switch leads to first victory

It hasn’t been the easiest start to the alternate fall season for the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake tri-op football team.

The Phoenix have suffered a pair of blowout losses, sandwiched around a Week 2 forfeit against Brodhead/Juda. Those woes have MPGL with an 0-3 start, but as the saying goes “The only way to go after hitting bottom is up.”

The Phoenix will have their chins up as they look to break into the win column against Kingdom Prep Lutheran at home. Initially, MPGL was scheduled to face off against Kewaunee, while the Wolfpack (0-2) was slated to meet Arcadia.

To help create more evenly matched contests, the teams elected to swap opponents, pitting the Storm (2-1) and Raiders (2-1) against each other in one matchup, and the Phoenix and Wolfpack in a meeting of winless foes.

Like MPGL, the spring has been difficult on Kingdom Prep Lutheran, a school founded in 2018 in Wauwatosa. The Wolfpack, which went 0-3 in a limited season this past fall, have suffered consecutive lopsided losses to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and the Madison West Club team.

The Red Hawks racked up 50 points in the first half and cruised to a 50-6 win over the Wolfpack on April 1, while the Madison West Club team carried 48-0 lead into the break and hammered home a 55-8 win last Friday.