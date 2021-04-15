PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: MPGL hoping opponent switch leads to first victory

It hasn’t been the easiest start to the alternate fall season for the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake tri-op football team.
The Phoenix have suffered a pair of blowout losses, sandwiched around a Week 2 forfeit against Brodhead/Juda. Those woes have MPGL with an 0-3 start, but as the saying goes “The only way to go after hitting bottom is up.”
The Phoenix will have their chins up as they look to break into the win column against Kingdom Prep Lutheran at home. Initially, MPGL was scheduled to face off against Kewaunee, while the Wolfpack (0-2) was slated to meet Arcadia.
To help create more evenly matched contests, the teams elected to swap opponents, pitting the Storm (2-1) and Raiders (2-1) against each other in one matchup, and the Phoenix and Wolfpack in a meeting of winless foes.
Like MPGL, the spring has been difficult on Kingdom Prep Lutheran, a school founded in 2018 in Wauwatosa. The Wolfpack, which went 0-3 in a limited season this past fall, have suffered consecutive lopsided losses to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and the Madison West Club team.
The Red Hawks racked up 50 points in the first half and cruised to a 50-6 win over the Wolfpack on April 1, while the Madison West Club team carried 48-0 lead into the break and hammered home a 55-8 win last Friday.
Kingdom Prep Lutheran has been susceptible through both the air and ground so far this spring, but especially the rushing attack. GET and the Madison West Club team combined to rush for 509 yards and 10 touchdowns in their wins over the Wolfpack.
It should certainly present plenty of holes for the Phoenix as they try to get off the ground themselves. Strong starts haven’t led to much success so far for the MPGL, including last week’s 62-6 loss to Black River Falls.
The Phoenix trailed just 20-6 after the first quarter but failed to score the remainder of the game as the Tigers picked MPGL apart over the final three quarters. Black River Falls rushed for 174 yards and five scores, including 94 yards and a pair of TDs from Evan Voss.
Voss added 255 yards and two more scores on 13-of-20 passing attempts, which should have the Phoenix attempting to lock down more defensively on the Wolfpack.
Lodi looks to avoid Turner’s trap
It’s been more business as usual for Lodi so far this season as its gotten off to a familiar unbeaten start through the first three games of the alternate fall campaign.
As smooth as the waters have been for the Blue Devils, rougher tides are ahead with Week 5 and 6 games against rival Columbus and perennial playoff contender Kewaunee. It could mean that Lodi is staring at proverbial trap game this week as it welcomes winless Beloit Turner.
Following shutout losses to Columbus (38-0) and Edgerton (30-0) to open the year, the Trojans nearly got into the win column last week against Walworth Big Foot. The Trojans scored a late touchdown after falling behind 21-14 midway through the fourth quarter but missed the game-tying extra point and fell, 21-20.
While their offense has struggled so far, needing nine quarters of play to find the end zone, the Trojans defense has been a bright spot. Turner (0-3 Rock Valley Small) the Chiefs to just 243 yards after limiting the Crimson Tide to just 159 the week prior.
It should present a good challenge for the Blue Devils as they try to stay perfect. Lodi moved to 3-0 last week with a 42-12 win over Clinton, thanks in part to a 35-0 run that stretched from the end of the first quarter to the opening stages of the fourth after the Cougars pulled within 7-6 early in the game.
Lodi’s offense continued to provide a balanced look with 284 yards and three scores on the ground, while senior Quinn Faust threw for three TDs and 116 yards on 7-of-12 passes. Faust, who led the Blue Devils in rushing last week, has accounted for 570 total yards and six scores, while adding a pair of interceptions on defense as one of Lodi’s most versatile weapons.
Pumas aim to snap skid
A promising start hasn’t carried over for Poynette.
Following a 34-7 romp over Orfordville Parkview/Albany in their season opener, the Pumas stumbled each of the last two weeks to fall to 1-2, including a 46-0 shutout loss to Brodhead/Juda last week. Poynette will look to snap its skid, and in the process, bring Deerfield’s positive momentum to a halt as the pair of 1-2 foes clash.
The Demons (0-2 Spring Large) broke into the win column in emphatic fashion last week, steamrolling their way to a 40-0 shutout win over Menominee Indian. Deerfield held just a 12-0 lead at the break but turned things on in the second half, including a trio of fourth quarter touchdowns to seal the win.
A solid ground game benefitted the Demons as they tallied 211 yards and five scores on the ground, including a game-high 101 yards and two TDs from Bene Lemke. The Deerfield defense was nothing to sneeze at either as it heled Menominee Indian to 125 total yards, including 29 yards rushing on 28 carries.
The Pumas (1-2 Spring Large) ground game has been stuck in first gear each of the last two weeks as they mustered just 94 yards rushing on 27 carries in last week’s loss to the Cardinals. Hayden Taylor and Dylan Elsing had 39 and 31 yards, respectively, and will look to break loose this week alongside Conner Anker.
Meanwhile, the Pumas defense will try to straighten things out after giving up 370 yards and five scores on 31 carries last week against Brodhead/Juda, good for 11.9 yards per attempt.
